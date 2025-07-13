The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

By: PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00165972+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,528.45+0.71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11054-9.12%

Written by: Pzai, Foresight News

On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in project support, ecosystem operations, and fund management.

In the new vision statement, the Ethereum Foundation outlined two primary overall goals: first, to maximize the number of people who directly or indirectly use Ethereum and benefit from its underlying values; second, to maximize the resilience of Ethereum's technical and social infrastructure. The core of this structural reform is to redefine the role of the Foundation in the Ethereum ecosystem by introducing four strategic pillars (acceleration, amplification, support, and long-term dredging), establishing a new governance framework, and reforming its fund management strategy to enhance the scalability, resilience, and decentralization of the ecosystem.

The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

 New Ecodev Organization Chart

Ecosystem Acceleration

Previously, some users and developers accused the Ethereum Foundation of "hands-off governance" for a long time, which led to a series of ecological divisions and loss of narrative identity. As more and more companies are competing to establish crypto reserves, the strategic conquest of reserves has become a key factor in the development of the ecosystem. In terms of ecological acceleration, the Ethereum Foundation has newly established support modules for subdivided directions, including:

  • Corporate Relations : Providing support to enterprises that wish to adopt Ethereum, the team will focus on serving vertical fields such as finance and supply chain, and promote the on-chain tokenization (RWA) of physical assets (such as real estate and bonds).
  • Developer Growth : Attract and support the next generation of Ethereum ecosystem developers. This module is led by Gitcoin Research Director Austin Griffith.
  • Application support : Accelerate the construction of meaningful user-facing applications.
  • Founder Support : Non-financial project-related support, this module is led by Adrian Li, former Consensys front-end technology director.

The amplification of previous ecosystem acceleration covers work in advocacy and ecosystem development, including:

  • Digital Studio (ethereum.org team) : Ethereum narrative engine, producing narrative-rich content, videos, publications, and unique visualizations to showcase the potential of Ethereum.
  • Strategic Campaigns : Design and execute targeted campaigns.
  • Ethereum Everywhere : A team focused on expanding local communities and hubs that support application developers.
  • EcoDev Automation : Enhance internal operations through automation and AI-driven tools, enabling teams to achieve their goals more effectively.

Ecosystem Support

The Ethereum Foundation has long been criticized for its lack of transparency. For example, in terms of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP), the Foundation previously only disclosed the names of funded projects, but did not announce specific funding amounts or subsequent updates on project progress. Earlier, when early Ethereum developer @econoar left, he criticized the Foundation for its "cumbersome processes", "time-consuming and labor-intensive", and "disconnection between leadership and the broader community". After that, the Foundation also reduced its future operating expenses from 15% to 5% in 2025, gradually approaching the standards of donation-based institutions, and deployed on-chain assets to ensure long-term financial buffers (the goal is to maintain 2.5 years of operating cash reserves).

In the new structural reform, the foundation's new ESP/funding support program emphasizes more targeted applications and non-financial support, and jointly funds important public product organizations through strategic funding programs to benefit the broader Ethereum ecosystem. In addition, in the new support structure, Launchpad will assist organizations in dealing with operational design, sustainable funding, governance and other challenges. Support for Launchpad can come from derivatives of the foundation, grantees, or other ecosystem organizations (similar to Protocol Guild).

In the future, the Ethereum Foundation will also participate in global encryption policy coordination, monitor global issues related to the Ethereum ecosystem, and work with policy organizations around the world to establish ongoing relationships with governments and non-governmental organizations. In addition, as one of the practice fields of blockchain academics, the Academic Secretariat will actively promote Ethereum's cooperation with universities, professors and students to advance blockchain technology.

Conclusion

On July 11, Ethereum officially broke through $3,000. As the price of the currency climbed, the ecological development was also gradually advancing. From the perspective of this architectural change, the core goal of the Ethereum Foundation's transformation is to expand the user base and enhance the resilience of the infrastructure. It means that the Foundation will more actively coordinate resources, guide narratives, bridge community differences, and promote its large-scale implementation in key application areas while maintaining the core value of Ethereum. As the advantages of the public chain are gradually being caught up, the Foundation attempts to explore and shape the next growth engine for the Ethereum ecosystem through systematic support and strategic guidance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buenos Aires Set to Hit Crypto Natives With New Tax Measures

Buenos Aires Set to Hit Crypto Natives With New Tax Measures

Buenos Aires is introducing a new taxation framework that will hit freelancers and stores receiving crypto with a 6% gross income tax when sold. Analysts state that, while the tax brings more clarity, it also goes against adoption. Buenos Aires Clarifies Crypto Taxation, but Analysts Still Complain The city of Buenos Aires is clarifying the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.02272-18.03%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9936+0.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:30
Share
Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

The UK Government will create a cryptocurrency position similar to the head of digital assets position in the US. Continue Reading: Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:15
Share
Pantera Backs TransCrypts with $15M Seed Round to Expand Blockchain Identity Platform

Pantera Backs TransCrypts with $15M Seed Round to Expand Blockchain Identity Platform

TransCrypts, a blockchain startup building tools for people to own and share verified credentials, has raised a $15 million seed round led by Pantera Capital. The round included Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, and a mix of returning investors such as Mark Cuban and Protocol Labs.The funding follows a strong summer for the San Francisco-based company. In September, TransCrypts won CoinDesk’s Pitchfest at Consensus Hong Kong, taking home $10,000 in tokens, a trophy, and ten coaching sessions.Founder and CEO Zain Zaidi said that the win helped the team refine its vision for what he calls “self-sovereign identity”— a way for people to control their data directly, without relying on employers, universities, or government agencies.Bureaucratic mishapZaidi founded the company after a bureaucratic mishap nearly cost him his spot in grad school when his transcripts were misplaced. “If we can’t prove who we are or what we’ve done, we lose something essential,” he said in an earlier interview with CoinDesk.TransCrypts began by digitizing employment verification. Its platform lets users collect, encrypt, and share records directly with employers, background checkers, or others who need them. The system stores encrypted data off-chain, while the hashes live on-chain, so users can prove authenticity without revealing personal details.Now, with HIPAA certification secured, TransCrypts plans to extend the model to health and education credentials. That could allow patients to carry verified medical histories between providers, or graduates to share diplomas and transcripts with potential employers—all without the need for intermediaries.Identity onchainThe move comes as fraud risks are on the rise. Americans lost $43 billion to identity theft in 2023, and deepfake scams have surged more than 1,800 percent in a year, according to the company’s release. Zaidi argues that decentralized identity could help counter these trends by allowing people to control what data is shared, when, and with whom.TransCrypts claims to already serve 4 million users and over 450 enterprise clients, including firms in healthcare and staffing. The new capital will fund expansion into these regulated sectors and strengthen tools for verifying credentials in real time.For users, that might mean faster hiring or simplified onboarding for hospitals and schools. For the broader market, it signals growing confidence in blockchain-based identity systems—once a niche idea, now seen as a possible safeguard against the deepfake era.
SEED
SEED$0.000901+0.33%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004493-6.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01789+6.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:07
Share

Trending News

More

Buenos Aires Set to Hit Crypto Natives With New Tax Measures

Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

Pantera Backs TransCrypts with $15M Seed Round to Expand Blockchain Identity Platform

Nav3 Router: Convenient Navigation on Top of Jetpack Navigation 3

USDH Power Struggle Ignites Stablecoin “Bidding Wars” Across DeFi: Bloomberg