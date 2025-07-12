Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

AVAX token reclaims top 20 spot after USDC supply expansion

Avalanche's native token AVAX responded to the latest news of the network's growth, rallying to a three-month peak above $35 as it repositioned itself for DeFi. Trading volumes also rose to the highest level in three months, at $2.12B. AVAX also went through a short squeeze, liquidating short positions above $35. The latest rally also surprised Hyperliquid whales, who were betting on a price slide. A total of 17 whales hold small gains or unrealized losses, while only 11 whales are long on AVAX. For now, the token seems to have finished the short liquidations, and a downturn is possible to attack liquidity accrued for long positions at around $33. AVAX open interest is also close to its peak, at $924M, with over 73% of traders picking a long position. The token is one of the relatively old assets from the 2021 bull market, which is still reinventing its network and DeFi capabilities. AVAX continued its expansion after the recent plans to launch a $1B treasury based on discounted tokens from the Avalanche Foundation. Additionally, the chain saw increased activity, with over 78K daily active addresses. AVAX rallies on rapid USDC inflows USDC on AVAX is the most rapidly expanding stablecoin version, based on Token Terminal data. For the past month, the chain expanded its supply by 65.9%, for a total of over $1.2B in USDC. In total, Avalanche carries over $2.4B in various stablecoins, with a total value locked of $2.26B. One of the chief drivers of expansion is the chain's version of Aave, which grew its value locked by over 33% in the past month. Recently, Aave C-Chain also entered the top 5 of networks with the biggest inflows, with a net $6.3M added in the past 24 hours. C-Chain was surpassed by BNB Smart Chain, just behind Ethereum and…