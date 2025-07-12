Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY

By: PANews
2025/07/12 17:03
PANews reported on July 12 that Honeyland, a Solana blockchain strategy game launched by Hexagon Studios, has been acquired by game infrastructure developer BRAVO READY. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. Honeyland previously raised $4 million at a valuation of $20 million. After the acquisition, Honeyland will be included in BRAVO READY's real-time revenue-generating product portfolio.

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token's Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Turmoil in Cryptocurrency: INJ Coin Faces Challenges while XPL Coin Seeks Opportunities

Turmoil in Cryptocurrency: INJ Coin Faces Challenges while XPL Coin Seeks Opportunities

Amid a backdrop of anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes, Bitcoin was noted trading at $123,800. Historically, October has proven beneficial for digital currencies, yet this positive trend is selective and not all cryptocurrencies are poised for growth.Continue Reading:Turmoil in Cryptocurrency: INJ Coin Faces Challenges while XPL Coin Seeks Opportunities
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:06
bepay money Powers Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Investors

bepay money Powers Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Investors

bepay money powers the Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai, uniting $500B+ AUM investors to explore compliant cross-border payments and tokenized assets.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 03:25
