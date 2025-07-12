A whale deposited 1.35 million USDC into Hyperliquid and doubled PUMP

By: PANews
2025/07/12 16:46
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, 0x18f...361cf recharged 1.35 million USDC margin to Hyperliquid at 4 pm today, and then opened a 2x PUMP long order with an opening price of US$0.00544 and a liquidation price of US$0.003265.

