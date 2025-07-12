Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for SIM Swapping to Steal $22 Million in Crypto

By: PANews
2025/07/12 13:50
Union
U$0.006643-13.76%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00631+0.15%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Techinasia, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein increased Nicholas Truglia's sentence to 12 years for failing to fulfill an agreement to pay $20.4 million in compensation to victims. Truglia pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in a fraud case against Michael Terpin, CEO of blockchain consulting firm Transform Group. The fraud involved tricking telecommunications employees into transferring Terpin's phone number to a SIM card controlled by hackers, thereby gaining access to his cryptocurrency account. Truglia was responsible for converting the stolen funds into Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

As the stablecoin sector continues to expand rapidly, questions are intensifying about how traditional banking institutions will respond to the rising popularity of crypto-backed digital assets. Industry leaders suggest that unstable deposits and yields on stablecoins are poised to reshape the future financial landscape, prompting discussions over the potential decline of conventional banking models amid [...]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12246-1.20%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/05 07:59
Share
UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

On October 2, the UK Financial Conduct Authority removed its retail investor ban on crypto exchange-traded products. The last time since 2021, UK consumers can access regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum-connected products. But the delays in the regulatory approvals imply that investors will have to wait longer to start trading. On September 25, the day before […]
Comedian
BAN$0.06711+3.53%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/05 08:00
Share
MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to The Block, the Web3 wallet MetaMask tweeted that it will launch an on-chain rewards program "in the coming weeks." The program "will offer referral rewards, $1 million in rewards, exclusive partner rewards, token usage rights, and more," and will distribute "over $30 million in LINEA token rewards" in the first quarter. LINEA is the native token of Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also incubated by ConsenSys. Linea launched in September and conducted an airdrop of 9.4 billion tokens. “Long-term MetaMask users won’t be neglected — they’ll receive special benefits, and MetaMask rewards will be meaningfully tied to future MetaMask tokens,” MetaMask wrote in its announcement. It also stated that the program is “not a mining game” but “a genuine way to give back to the community on a regular basis.”
1
1$0.006787-6.93%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02773+0.36%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02371-11.36%
Share
PANews2025/10/05 08:12
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options