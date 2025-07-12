SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million

By: PANews
2025/07/12 09:22
Ethereum
ETH$4,517.53+0.10%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after acquiring 10,000 ETH directly from the Ethereum Foundation, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 21,487 ETH (US$64.26 million) through Galaxy Digital and Coinbase Prime in the past 6 hours. Since SharpLink Gaming began to reserve ETH in the MicroStrategy operating mode in early June, it has purchased a total of 253,000 ETH. The average purchase price was about US$2,647, and the current floating profit was US$79.88 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

