France opens criminal investigation into X for alleged algorithmic manipulation

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to ChainCatcher, at the "Solana Treasury Bet" roundtable at the TOKEN2049 conference, Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang stated that Solana currently generates $2 billion in annual revenue, and that this revenue is still growing at a rate of two times per year. He believes that if measured by stock market standards, this growth rate and profitability are very attractive to traditional investors. Saurabh Sharma, CIO of Jump Crypto, who also participated in the discussion, stated that the Solana Treasury (DAT) provides traditional institutions with a familiar tool to enter the crypto market. Jason Urban, Head of Global Trading at Galaxy, noted that under the new US regulatory environment, many Level 1 and Level 2 structures are no longer considered securities, opening the door for publicly listed companies to acquire cryptocurrencies.