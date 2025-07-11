Two congressmen launched "Anti-Crypto Corruption Week" and called on Democrats to block GENIUS and other bills By: PANews 2025/07/11 22:41

F $0.011549 +3.27% FOX $0.02432 +0.87% BLOCK $0.02109 -10.14%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to former Fox Financial reporter Eleanor Terrett, in response to the Republican Party’s "Cryptocurrency Week", Representatives Maxine Waters and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch launched the "Anti-Cryptocurrency Corruption Week" initiative, calling on Democrats to block the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC Act, warning that these bills paved the way for so-called "cryptocurrency corruption."