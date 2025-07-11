Tether will stop supporting USDT for five major networks including Kusama, EOS, and Algorand starting September 1 By: PANews 2025/07/11 22:25

PANews reported on July 11 that Tether plans to stop supporting USDT for the five traditional blockchains Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, and freeze the remaining tokens starting September 1, 2025. Tether said the move is part of its broader efforts to optimize infrastructure, follow community usage trends and refocus resources on high-utility and actively developed blockchains.