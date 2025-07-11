Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy

By: PANews
2025/07/11 22:19
Ethereum
ETH$4,513.83+0.61%

PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding that Governor Tina Kotek and other government officials disclose public records related to the sudden change in crypto asset regulatory policy. Coinbase pointed out that the Oregon government suddenly changed its long-term policy position in April 2025, classifying digital assets as regulated securities and suing Coinbase without public participation. Coinbase emphasized that the policy change affects hundreds of thousands of digital asset holders and traders in Oregon, but the whole process lacks public discussion or rule-making procedures.

Oregon's lawsuit came just two months after the federal government dropped its SEC lawsuit against Coinbase, and no other states have followed up with similar lawsuits. Coinbase believes that the out-of-state law firms hired by the state government can get a 20%-30% share of potential compensation, which harms the interests of local residents.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.009822-1.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010807-10.02%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03427+6.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Share
Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

A Nasdaq-listed company has reportedly added XRP to its treasury, following Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Continue Reading: Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq
XRP
XRP$2.9064+1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.122+2.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Share
Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold prices have soared beyond $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, marking a watershed moment for global markets rattled by inflation fears, geopolitical instability, and growing concerns over fiat currency debasement. Gold Breaks Barriers: Surge to $4,050 Signals Ongoing Bull Market Momentum Over the past week, the yellow metal climbed from $3,984 […]
4
4$0.23177-8.96%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002091+3.20%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37487-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

BlackRock, Brevan Howard tokenized funds go live on Sei

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued