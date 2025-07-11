The 1,700 ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" began to be "cleaned" through the mixer

By: PANews
2025/07/11 21:01
GMX
GMX$14.59+2.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,516.44+0.67%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the 1,700 $ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" for himself began to be "cleaned" through the mixer. In the past three hours, the hacker returned about $40 million in $FRAX and $ETH, but retained nearly $5 million in profits due to the rise in the price of the currency as a white hat bonus; 100 ETH of it had been transferred to Tornado half an hour ago, and the rest is estimated to be just a matter of time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.009822-1.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010807-10.02%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03427+6.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Share
Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

A Nasdaq-listed company has reportedly added XRP to its treasury, following Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Continue Reading: Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq
XRP
XRP$2.9064+1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.122+2.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Share
Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold prices have soared beyond $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, marking a watershed moment for global markets rattled by inflation fears, geopolitical instability, and growing concerns over fiat currency debasement. Gold Breaks Barriers: Surge to $4,050 Signals Ongoing Bull Market Momentum Over the past week, the yellow metal climbed from $3,984 […]
4
4$0.23177-8.96%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002091+3.20%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37487-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

BlackRock, Brevan Howard tokenized funds go live on Sei

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued