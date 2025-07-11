SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH, with a current floating profit of $84.25 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 20:45

ETH $4,516.26 +0.56%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH since it began to reserve ETH in a micro-strategy mode in early June. The average purchase price was about US$2,615, and the current floating profit is US$84.25 million. ​​​