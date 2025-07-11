Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 229.23

By: PANews
2025/07/11 17:37
Bitcoin
BTC$123,429.55+1.67%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, and its total Bitcoin holdings have increased to 229.23.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World

XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World

A hot new XRP-inspired memecoin, XRPINU, is turning heads with its fast-growing community and a presale on fire.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001149+14.10%
XRP
XRP$2.9006+1.17%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008862+2.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 08:30
Share
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04456+8.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00424-11.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003578-23.48%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
Share
ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline

ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline

The past week has been anything but quiet for crypto watchers. The Ethereum (ETH) price spike above $4,400 has turned […] The post ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,503.09+0.46%
4
4$0.23323+3.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.5+3.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:50
Share

Trending News

More

XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline

Is XRP Becoming the World’s Real-Time Settlement Network?

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival