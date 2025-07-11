GMX hackers have returned $10.49 million in FRAX, and the $32 million converted to ETH has generated a profit of $3 million

By: PANews
2025/07/11 16:56
GMX
GMX$14.57+2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,518.04+0.86%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the GMX protocol was previously hacked, and the hacker has chosen to return the stolen $42 million in assets and accept a $5 million white hat vulnerability bounty. Currently, $10.49 million in FRAX has been returned. At the same time, the hacker exchanged another $32 million in assets for 11,700 ETH, currently worth about $35 million, with a profit of about $3 million.

It is unclear whether the hacker will return all 11,700 ETH (worth $35 million) or sell the ETH to return $32 million and keep the $3 million profit.

