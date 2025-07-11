Robinhood hit with second probe over misleading crypto marketing

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 17:00
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%

The trading platform is facing mounting regulatory pressure, landing under the microscope of another watchdog just days after a separate investigation.

According to a Thursday press release, the Florida Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into Robinhood’s cryptocurrency business. 

Central to the probe are allegations that the company used deceptive marketing tactics to mislead users about trading costs, “falsely promoting” its trading platform as the “least expensive way to purchase crypto.” 

Authorities spotlighted Robinhood’s payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) model. Instead of charging users trading fees, Robinhood routes orders to third-party market makers, who pay the platform for the right to fill those trades. 

While this model enables commission-free trading on the surface, the AG’s office argues that it may result in less favorable execution prices for customers, making it more expensive overall than rival platforms offering all-in pricing.

“Robinhood has long claimed to be the best bargain, but we believe those representations were deceptive,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier in the statement, emphasizing that investors deserve full transparency when buying and selling digital assets.

Uthmeier also noted that “crypto is a vital component of Florida’s financial future,” and framed the enforcement action as aligned with President Trump’s broader push to advance the U.S. crypto market.

As part of the probe, the AG’s office has issued a subpoena demanding Robinhood to turn over marketing materials, internal communications, pricing data, user disclosures, and employee records related to crypto operations in Florida. The company has until July 31 to comply.

The latest case marks the second major regulatory challenge for Robinhood’s crypto unit in just over a week. Earlier, on July 7, 2025, European authorities launched a separate probe into Robinhood’s tokenized stock offerings after backlash from companies like OpenAI, which denied authorizing its shares to be marketed via the platform.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has since defended the tokenization model, saying it opens access to private equity markets and has attracted interest from more firms. Tenev also touted the firm’s compliance practices, pointing to ongoing talks with regulators in the US and other markets as the firm looks to expand access to its new offerings.

However, with regulators now circling, Robinhood faces mounting scrutiny that could complicate its expansion plans. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02169-26.14%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00025+6.38%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.505-0.33%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
KalshiEco Powers the Future of Prediction Markets with Solana and Base

KalshiEco Powers the Future of Prediction Markets with Solana and Base

TLDR KalshiEco launches with Solana & Base to power next-gen prediction markets. KalshiEco debuts with grants, Solana & Base boost prediction market growth. Solana & Base team with Kalshi for KalshiEco, fueling prediction innovation. KalshiEco: Grants & partnerships drive prediction markets on Solana & Base. KalshiEco with Solana & Base accelerates onchain prediction market activity. [...] The post KalshiEco Powers the Future of Prediction Markets with Solana and Base appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boost
BOOST$0.0884-6.69%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12229+0.47%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 05:24
Share
ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline

ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline

The past week has been anything but quiet for crypto watchers. The Ethereum (ETH) price spike above $4,400 has turned […] The post ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,520.59+1.18%
4
4$0.23977+5.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.94+4.73%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:50
Share

Trending News

More

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

KalshiEco Powers the Future of Prediction Markets with Solana and Base

ETH Hits $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit Early, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS Day Event Headline

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Is XRP Becoming the World’s Real-Time Settlement Network?