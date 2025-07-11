Sentora: The holding cost of about 4.1 million Ethereum addresses is around $3,100, and there may be a large-scale sell-off

By: PANews
2025/07/11 15:46
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Sentora data, Ethereum has less resistance between $3,000 and $3,100, but if it breaks through $3,100, there may be a large sell-off. The reason is that about 4.1 million addresses holding ETH have been losing money in the past six months, and the price will recover when it reaches $3,100.

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

TLDR Shiba Inu faces growing risks due to leadership instability and the absence of its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama. The lack of identifiable leadership raises trust issues, hindering Shiba Inu’s ability to attract institutional investors. Shibarium’s transaction volume has significantly declined, sparking concerns about its ability to support decentralized finance (DeFi) growth. A recent $3 [...] The post Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 06:14
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets

CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets

U.S. Global Investor CEO Frank Holmes says gold and silver are still underowned despite the parabolic runs in precious metals. In a new note to investors, Holmes says that in the short term, gold and silver look overbought, and are most likely due for some type of technical correction before making any significant new highs. […] The post CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/10/05 15:04
