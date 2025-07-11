Turkish Bank Yapi Kredi Subsidiary to Establish Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

Why Netflix’s Investment In Boxing Is A Marriage Made In Heaven

Terence Crawford fought Canelo Alvarez in a championship bout aired on Netflix. (Photo by Josh Hedges/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images It's a question that often gets asked: Is boxing a dying sport? And here's the one-word proof of how silly the question is: Netflix. The streaming giant has leaped into the squared circle, airing boxing events that have recorded bonkers viewership numbers that ultimately drive the all-powerful advertising and sponsorship dollar. Think about this: Netflix announced that 41 million viewers tuned in to the streaming service to watch Saturday night's Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight; that's five million more viewers than the first four games combined of the 2025 NBA finals. The event, which saw Crawford dethrone Alvarez for the super middleweight title, was also No. 1 on Netflix in 30 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ireland and Australia, while also cracking the top 10 in 91 other countries. It should be noted that Netflix's metrics are a result of a combination of internal, non-audited data and measurement from VideoAmp, a challenger to Nielsen that's not been granted accreditation from the Media Ratings Council, as reported by Front Office Sports. Nevertheless, even bigger viewership numbers are expected when Netflix airs the next Jake Paul fight on November 14 — a match that will pit Paul against Gervonta "Tank" Davis, the current lightweight champion who has mass appeal with 7.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Netflix has seen how Paul leverages his enormous social media following, bringing new and younger fans to boxing, and how he also creates compelling storylines that attract significant media attention. Like Paul, Netflix has its own formula for success in the boxing ring: It leverages its production expertise to build hype around live events through documentaries, behind-the-scenes features, and…