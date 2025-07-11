Russia to ban data processing centers from using cheap electricity for cryptocurrency mining

MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid as Airdrop Plan Heats Up

Popular non-custodial wallet provider MetaMask has revealed the launch of a dedicated perpetual futures (perps) section within its ecosystem. The latest debut was made possible through a collaboration with the leading decentralized perpetual exchange, Hyperliquid. The wallet provider added that its airdrop, dubbed “MetaMask Rewards,” will commence by the end of the month. MetaMask Explores Crypto Perps MetaMask’s decision to launch an in-app perpetual trading experience is part of its effort to bring streamlined, decentralized access to the crypto perpetual market. MetaMask explained that its mobile app will introduce enhanced speed, reduced latency, zero swap fees, and “one-click funding from any EVM chain.” However, the new feature will be available in limited regions. For most of this year, decentralized exchanges offering crypto perps have captured significant attention in the industry. After Hyperliquid’s massive growth since late last year, other projects have joined the bandwagon. For example, BNB Chain-based Aster recently overtook Hyperliquid by various metrics. According to DefiLlama, the crypto perps market currently holds a 24-hour traded volume of over $40.7 billion. However, this figure does not include Aster as the analytics platform recently delisted it. Aside from MetaMask, other platforms, such as Infinex, have also embraced crypto perps into their ecosystems. MetaMask’s Incoming Airdrop MetaMask’s latest move to explore the crypto perps market is one of the various ways it is bringing utility to its users. Earlier this week, MetaMask revealed plans to debut a $30 million rewards program tied to an upcoming native cryptocurrency. The airdrop program is open to users in limited countries. To participate, users must swap tokens, trade perps on the digital wallet, refer others, and trade the mUSD stablecoin to earn points. According to the announcement, these add a social layer to the program. Later on, points will be claimable by spending with the MetaMask Card. The wallet provider added in its announcement that it would delve into the predictions market by partnering with Polymarket. This way, MetaMask users can trade in various markets, including sports, politics, and cryptocurrency. According to MetaMask’s global product lead, Gal Eldar, these new products add up to “create the reasons users will never want to leave” the non-custodial wallet. The post MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid as Airdrop Plan Heats Up appeared first on CoinTab News.