REX Shares has submitted application documents for TRON-related leveraged ETF to the US SEC

By: PANews
2025/07/11 07:53
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, REX Shares has submitted an application document for the "T-REX 2X Long TRON Daily Target ETF" to the US SEC. The document states that the fund "aims to achieve daily leveraged investment returns", which is significantly different from other ETFs. The document states: "Therefore, the risk of the fund may be higher than similar products that do not adopt leverage strategies because its goal is to amplify (200%) TRON's daily performance." The document also mentioned that "the fund will use total return swap agreements to obtain exposure to exchange-traded funds or other exchange-traded products that invest in TRON spot or TRON derivatives (such as swaps or futures contracts). "The sponsor of the fund is REX Shares, LLC, and no custodian has yet been listed.

