James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000 By: PANews 2025/07/11 08:01

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (40x) short position of the whale James Wynn was liquidated again, with a loss of $28,065. At present, the accumulated loss of his main wallet has reached $20.52 million.