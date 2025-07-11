The “whale that has shorted BTC four times since March this year” is still holding orders, with a current floating loss of $9.135 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 08:22

M $2,07353 +1,36% BTC $122 660,67 +1,23%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "whale who shorted BTC four times since March 2025" is still holding orders. At 1 a.m. today, 2.89 BTC triggered liquidation. He has added a total of 5.5 million USDC in margin to Hyperliquid to maintain the remaining positions. The current position of 1,135.02 BTC (about 131 million US dollars) still has a floating loss of 9.135 million US dollars, and the liquidation price is 121,070 US dollars.