Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

By: PANews
2025/07/11 07:13

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Thursday that stablecoins will enhance competition in the payment system, which is a good thing. Waller said at an event at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas that the rise of stablecoins will make many types of payments cheaper and faster. "As a free market capitalist economist, my goal is to reduce costs for households, consumers and businesses through competition in the payment field," Waller said. He also said that stablecoins may suppress demand for U.S. banknotes, but will enhance overall demand for the U.S. dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

PANews reported on October 8 that Solana’s treasury company Upexi released a treasury data update: it currently holds 2,018,419 SOLs, worth US$448.1 million.
Solana
SOL$222.26-0.31%
1
1$0.004928-2.93%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 21:50
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,730.12+1.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02071-33.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8777-0.11%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves. The IMF projects medium-term global economic growth of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the COVID-19 outbreak. A significant correction in stock market valuations could drag down global economic growth and severely impact developing countries.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00422-12.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem