EASE AutoTasks strips smart contracts deployment down to a button press

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 01:25
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004203+0.47%
MAY
MAY$0.03826-0.85%

The blockchain industry has been waiting for its “iPhone moment”, a product so intuitive, it pulls in mainstream users. With AutoTasks, EASE Protocol may have just delivered it.

In a press release shared with crypto.news on July 10, EASE Protocol, the blockchain platform specializing in enterprise and government-grade solutions, announced the launch of AutoTasks, a no-code toolkit designed to simplify smart contract deployment to a near-instant process.

Accessible through the EASE SuperApp, AutoTasks allows users to configure and launch secure, pre-audited contracts without writing a single line of code. The tool, built around a fill-in-the-blanks Setup Wizard, supports a broad range of automated blockchain functions, from payment splitting and governance setup to IP-protected digital asset releases, all operable by non-technical users in under a minute.

For a technology stack that’s long been lauded for its promise but criticized for its complexity, this development marks a notable shift. While other platforms have pitched “low-code” solutions or developer-centric frameworks, EASE’s approach skips the gatekeeping entirely.

According to Douglas Horn, the architect of EASE Protocol, AutoTasks represents a fundamental shift in who gets to use blockchain.

The implications reach beyond crypto natives: by removing cognitive and technical hurdles, AutoTasks reframes smart contracts not as niche infrastructure, but as practical utilities anyone can wield, without needing to understand Solidity, gas mechanics, or the nuances of wallet integration.

EASE’s playbook feels familiar, and that’s the point. A decade ago, you needed to understand HTML just to build a basic website. Then came drag-and-drop tools that let anyone launch a professional site in minutes.

Now, blockchain is hitting that same inflection point. AutoTasks isn’t just simplifying smart contracts, the tool is attempting to drag them out of dev forums and into the real world. Imagine a local bakery setting up loyalty points on-chain, or an indie musician protecting their royalties without hiring a blockchain consultant. That’s the unexciting but transformative potential here.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

PANews reported on October 8 that Solana’s treasury company Upexi released a treasury data update: it currently holds 2,018,419 SOLs, worth US$448.1 million.
Solana
SOL$222.01-0.69%
1
1$0.004928-2.99%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 21:50
Share
IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves. The IMF projects medium-term global economic growth of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the COVID-19 outbreak. A significant correction in stock market valuations could drag down global economic growth and severely impact developing countries.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00423-11.69%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 22:08
Share
Will PEPE Rocket 78%? Analyst Predicts Major Move

Will PEPE Rocket 78%? Analyst Predicts Major Move

PEPE trades near $0.00001135 as analysts predict a breakout. Patterns suggest a possible 78% rally if resistance breaks.
NEAR
NEAR$2.927+0.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1104-0.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.12144+1.69%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 16:07
Share

Trending News

More

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

Will PEPE Rocket 78%? Analyst Predicts Major Move

Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation