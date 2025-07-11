KULR Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 1,021 BTC, Reports 291% BTC Yield

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/11 00:10
Threshold
T$0.01507+1.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,450.98+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02064-33.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-1.07%

NYSE-listed firm KULR Technology Group, a sustainable energy management and a self-declared “Bitcoin First” company, has expanded its digital asset treasury with a fresh multimillion-dollar Bitcoin acquisition.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said with additional bitcoin purchases totaling approximately $10 million, KULR now holds 1,021 BTC, valued at about $101 million.

The latest acquisitions were made at a weighted average price of $108,884 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. This move is in line with the company’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, first announced on December 4, 2024, under which up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves are allocated to bitcoin.

KULR joins a growing list of companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury strategy. This includes MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.

BTC Yield Emerges as Key Performance Indicator

A core component of KULR’s strategy is its proprietary metric: BTC Yield. This figure, which reached 291.2% year to date, measures the percentage increase in the ratio of bitcoin holdings to Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding.

According to the firm it intends to reflect the effectiveness of the company’s bitcoin acquisition tactics. Complementary metrics include BTC Gain (633 BTC), BTC Dollar Gain ($70.3 million), and a multiple of Net Asset Value (mNAV) currently at 2.24.

KULR notes these metrics are designed to capture the value-accretive nature of its treasury operations, rather than serve as traditional financial indicators.

Cautions on Interpreting BTC Metrics

While BTC Yield offers insight into KULR’s Bitcoin-centric strategy, the company cautions that it should not be considered a proxy for earnings performance or liquidity. It excludes liabilities and does not reflect overall financial health.

KULR said that its stock price is influenced by a broader set of variables beyond bitcoin holdings. Investors are advised to use BTC Yield as a supplemental tool and refer to the company’s full financial statements and SEC filings for a comprehensive view of its position, says the firm.

KULR Price Action – Modest Gain

KULR Technology is trading at $6.58 today, up 2%, reflecting modest intraday gains.

KULR continues to show investor confidence, supported by its Bitcoin-driven narrative and endorsements by analysts. That said, it remains a volatile, technically uncertain stock.

KULR Boosts Mining Capacity with New Deployment in Paraguay

This month KULR said it has also deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, raising its total mining capacity to 750 PH/s across multiple sites.

This expansion highlights KULR’s dual approach—mining Bitcoin and purchasing it on the open market—allowing the company to flexibly and efficiently grow its BTC treasury.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

PANews reported on October 8 that Solana’s treasury company Upexi released a treasury data update: it currently holds 2,018,419 SOLs, worth US$448.1 million.
Solana
SOL$220.82-1.25%
1
1$0.004927-3.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 21:50
Share
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.12941+3.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves. The IMF projects medium-term global economic growth of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the COVID-19 outbreak. A significant correction in stock market valuations could drag down global economic growth and severely impact developing countries.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00422-11.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

Titan Secures $7 Million Seed Round for DEX Aggregator

Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem