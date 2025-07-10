KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/07/10 22:06
SUI
SUI$3.4579-0.90%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003243-1.78%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001559--%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world.

The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and also confirmed airdrop of the KONE token, with 40 percent of the total allocated for rewards.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to Galxe and perform tasks:

Answers to the quizzes:

  • A, C, D, D, B;
  • B, A, A, A, A, D;
  • D, C, B, C, A;
  • B, A, C, A, D.
Doing the assignments. Data: Galxe
  1. Daily check-in.
  1. Active in Discord to get roles.

The project is backed by Sui Foundation and is explicit about the future launch of its token. At the time of writing, there are few available activities, and they take a minimum of time to complete.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • token confirmed;
  • fulfil quests on Galxe.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

PANews reported on October 8 that Solana’s treasury company Upexi released a treasury data update: it currently holds 2,018,419 SOLs, worth US$448.1 million.
Solana
SOL$221.24-0.56%
1
1$0.004928-3.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 21:50
Share
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.12942+3.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves. The IMF projects medium-term global economic growth of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the COVID-19 outbreak. A significant correction in stock market valuations could drag down global economic growth and severely impact developing countries.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00422-11.53%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem

September economic forecasts show 10 Fed officials support two more rate cuts this year