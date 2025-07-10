Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/07/10 21:18
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1266+6.03%
L1
L1$0.008588-1.02%
FUND
FUND$0.01336-0.29%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Kite AI is an Avalanche-based L1 blockchain designed to support decentralised AI systems. It integrates data, models and agents into a single infrastructure with transparent tracking and rewarding contributions through the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) mechanism.

The project has raised funding from HashKey Capital, Hashed Fund, SamsungNext and General Catalyst. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in testnet with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the website and register with the wallet:
Register on the platform. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, we go through the starter quiz. Answers:
  • A purpose-built L1 blockchain for AI;
  • Avalanche;
  • To ensure transparent attribution and fair compensation for AI contributors;
  • Model Subnets.
  1. Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens:
Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, after connecting the social networks, complete the tasks:
Perform tasks. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Open the Badges tab and brand the badge for participation in the testnet:
Branding the badge. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Perform a quiz in the Quiz tab (you can use AI like chatgpt to solve it):
Execute the quiz. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, open the Stake tab and contribute tokens to the staking:
Contribute tokens to Stake. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Chat with the AI agent:
Chatting with the AI agent. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Active in Discord to get roles.

Activities don’t cost money or take a lot of time, but it’s worth doing them daily.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • being active on the platform;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.20955+17.22%
Gravity
G$0.010547+2.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05137+14.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
Nvidia shares fall 3%

Nvidia shares fall 3%

The post Nvidia shares fall 3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Home » AI » Nvidia shares fall 3% Chipmaker extends decline as investors continue to take profits from recent highs. Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Takeaways Nvidia’s stock decreased by 3% today. The decline extends Nvidia’s recent losing streak. Nvidia shares fell 3% today, extending the chipmaker’s recent decline. The stock dropped further during trading as the artificial intelligence chip leader continued its pullback from recent highs. Disclaimer Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-shares-fall-2-8/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.546-22.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013737+2.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1266+6.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:13
Share
SharpLink’s ETH Strategy Yields $900M in Unrealized Profits

SharpLink’s ETH Strategy Yields $900M in Unrealized Profits

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-eth-strategy-profits/
Ethereum
ETH$4,715.17+4.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013737+2.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/07 10:59
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Nvidia shares fall 3%

SharpLink’s ETH Strategy Yields $900M in Unrealized Profits

Bitcoin (BTC) Holds Record $125K — MAGACOIN FINANCE and Solana (SOL) Analysts Call It the Best Crypto Presale for 2025

Bitcoin Tops $126,000; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Gain: ETH Will Pump Like Gold, Says This Analyst