Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Kite AI is an Avalanche-based L1 blockchain designed to support decentralised AI systems. It integrates data, models and agents into a single infrastructure with transparent tracking and rewarding contributions through the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) mechanism.

The project has raised funding from HashKey Capital, Hashed Fund, SamsungNext and General Catalyst. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in testnet with an eye on the drop.

Go to the website and register with the wallet: Register on the platform. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Next, we go through the starter quiz. Answers: A purpose-built L1 blockchain for AI;

Avalanche;

To ensure transparent attribution and fair compensation for AI contributors;

Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens: Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Next, after connecting the social networks, complete the tasks: Perform tasks. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Open the Badges tab and brand the badge for participation in the testnet: Branding the badge. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Perform a quiz in the Quiz tab (you can use AI like chatgpt to solve it): Execute the quiz. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Next, open the Stake tab and contribute tokens to the staking: Contribute tokens to Stake. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Chat with the AI agent: Chatting with the AI agent. Data: testnet.gokite.ai Active in Discord to get roles.