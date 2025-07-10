Rumble teams up with MoonPay to power crypto-fiat wallet integration

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:11
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02483-1.38%

Rumble has partnered with MoonPay to integrate the payment giant’s infrastructure for seamless crypto-fiat conversions directly on its platform.

Video-sharing platform Rumble has partnered with crypto payment giant MoonPay to power its forthcoming Rumble Wallet, as originally reported by CoinDesk on July 10. The wallet, set to debut in the third quarter this year, will integrate MoonPay’s infrastructure to enable crypto-fiat conversions, allowing users to buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies directly within the Rumble platform.

According to Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, the wallet aims to empower content creators by giving them greater control over how they’re paid.

As part of the deal, MoonPay’s Web3-focused creative agency Otherlife will migrate its operations to Rumble Cloud, using the platform’s decentralized storage and compute infrastructure to create native Web3 content.

The Rumble Wallet was initially announced in March, when Pavlovski revealed that Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, would support the initiative. At the time, he described the wallet as “the vehicle to help monetize creators better than most advertisers, especially in international markets.”

The announcement followed Tether’s $775 million investment in Rumble in December last year, with $250 million earmarked to support the platform’s growth initiatives, including its push into crypto infrastructure.

The Rumble Wallet marks a key step in the platform’s broader push into crypto. Originally launched in 2013 to support independent vloggers and small-scale content creators, Rumble has increasingly embraced digital assets as part of its business model. In late 2024, the company announced plans to build a crypto treasury with up to $20 million in Bitcoin (BTC), and it has since added BTC to its reserve — most notably purchasing 188 BTC for roughly $17.1 million in March this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

PANews reported on October 8 that Solana’s treasury company Upexi released a treasury data update: it currently holds 2,018,419 SOLs, worth US$448.1 million.
Solana
SOL$221.65-0.40%
1
1$0.004929-3.97%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 21:50
Share
IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves. The IMF projects medium-term global economic growth of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the COVID-19 outbreak. A significant correction in stock market valuations could drag down global economic growth and severely impact developing countries.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00419-12.52%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 22:08
Share
Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem

Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem

PANews reported on October 8 that according to CoinDesk, the RWA project Plume announced the acquisition of the Ethereum ecosystem DeFi income agreement Dinero Protocol. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed yet. It is reported that Dinero's staking product is the income token ipxETH. The current total locked value (TVL) has reached US$125 million, which is expected to become the support for Plume to expand DeFi income products.
Plume Network
PLUME$0.10949+3.39%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001798+2.27%
Allo
RWA$0.006533-4.97%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves

Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, Holding SOL and ADA, Receives SEC Approval for NYSE Listing