YZi Labs announces investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta By: PANews 2025/07/10 20:00

PANews reported on July 10 that YZi Labs announced a strategic investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta . Aspecta is committed to providing intelligent authentication, price discovery and lifecycle liquidity for illiquid assets such as pre- TGE stocks, locked tokens, private equity, RWA , etc. This financing will help Aspecta expand its network scale, strengthen collaboration with major partners, and promote the global application of its "Alpha Assets" open economy framework.