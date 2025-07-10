What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains

By: Incrypted
2025/07/10 16:37
RealLink
REAL$0.08278-0.24%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02-12.01%
In this article:

1. What Is REV?

2. The Debate Around REV

3. REV as an Analytical Tool

4. Conclusion

The crypto industry is flooded with metrics — some paint a clear picture of on-chain activity, while others are easily manipulated. One relatively new term gaining attention is Real Economic Value (REV).

REV is used to assess a blockchain’s true economic activity. But how meaningful is this metric, and should it be considered a key performance indicator?
In this article, the Incrypted editorial team explores how REV works, how to interpret it, and where its limitations lie.

REV, or Real Economic Value, is a metric that measures how much users actually pay to execute transactions on a blockchain. It accounts for both standard network fees and validator tips — often used to prioritize certain transactions. The idea behind REV is to capture the real demand for block space, reflecting the willingness of users to spend money to secure their spot on-chain.

The metric was introduced by analysts at Blockworks Research in 2024, aiming to provide a more accurate picture of economic activity within blockchain networks. According to its creators, traditional fee-based metrics often rely solely on base transaction costs — REV expands on this by also including other payment types like MEV (Miner Extractable Value) tips.

REV = Network Fees + MEV Tips

This approach offers a fresh perspective on blockchain monetization — revealing what users are genuinely willing to pay for.

The Relationship Between MEV and REV

REV is directly linked to the concept of Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). Ongoing debates around MEV and its impact on blockchain ecosystems have underscored the need for a more comprehensive revenue metric like REV.  

At its core, MEV represents the profit that can be extracted from a block by manipulating the order of transactions.

MEV comes in different forms. One of the most controversial is toxic MEV — profit earned at the expense of other network participants. A common example of this is frontrunning. In a frontrunning scenario, a trader monitors unconfirmed transactions in the mempool — for instance, on Ethereum. Upon spotting a large buy order, the trader quickly submits their own transaction with a higher gas fee, ensuring it gets processed first.

This tactic allows the trader to purchase the token at the original price and sell it at a profit once the front-run transaction has triggered a price increase. These strategies are typically executed using bots, giving technically advanced participants a clear edge over regular users. 

There’s also constructive MEV, which can be extracted without harming other participants. Examples include arbitrage between liquidity pools or DeFi liquidations. These actions help stabilize protocols and improve the overall efficiency of decentralized markets.

For a long time, MEV wasn’t factored into blockchain revenue metrics. That’s because MEV-related payments don’t typically flow through the protocol itself — they’re distributed off-chain between validators, block builders, and bots. But these payments are still a form of economic activity — no different from network fees. REV captures this by including MEV tips, offering a more complete and accurate picture of actual user demand on the network.

TEV and REV

Alongside REV, there’s another closely related metric: Total Economic Value (TEV). Like REV, it’s used to assess economic activity within a blockchain network — but with a broader scope.

TEV ncludes all monetary flows tied to network usage: base transaction fees, validator tips (including MEV), and token issuance. It represents the total amount of value generated within a blockchain over a given period.

TEV = Network Fees + MEV Tips + Token Issuance

What sets REV apart is that it excludes token issuance, focusing only on the value users actually paid out of pocket.

REV = TEV – Issuance

Both metrics are important. TEV captures the full scale of on-chain economic interaction, while REV isolates real, user-driven demand from subsidized activity. Together, they provide a more complete picture of how a blockchain is being used — and how much it’s genuinely worth to its users.

Strengths and Weaknesses of REV

Structurally, REV is similar to cash flow — it doesn’t capture nominal values, but rather tracks what users are actually spending. While this makes REV a powerful metric, it also comes with certain limitations that have sparked debate.

Key Strengths:

  • Reflects real payment activity on the network — not just theoretical value.
  • Helps assess demand for block space, especially during periods of high-priority transaction processing.
  • Offers insight into validator and miner revenue, including tips and MEV-related earnings.

Major Limitations:

  • Tied to speculative activity. REV can spike during meme coin frenzies or hype-driven trading, distorting perceptions of sustainable demand.
  • Ignores failed transactions. Many MEV strategies involve bots sending dozens of failed attempts. REV only accounts for successful ones, omitting the cost of failed execution.
  • Limited applicability across chains. For example, Bitcoin lacks priority fees and rarely encounters MEV, so REV mainly reflects base transaction fees.
  • Can reflect inefficiency rather than demand. If a blockchain is congested or poorly optimized, users may overpay just to get included in a block. This inflates REV — but the rise stems from technical bottlenecks, not genuine demand.

Since its introduction, REV has quickly gained traction as a go-to metric — even being compared to revenue in traditional business models. But that’s precisely where the controversy lies: Is REV enough to determine a network’s true value? Or does it oversimplify the picture and fuel a metrics-driven race that isn’t always healthy for the ecosystem?

Experts are divided. Some see REV as a critical breakthrough for measuring on-chain economics. Others question its objectivity, sustainability, and applicability across different blockchain architectures.

REV as a Starting Point

Jon Charbonneau, co-founder of the venture firm DBA Crypto, views REV as a solid foundation for evaluating blockchains — comparable to revenue in the stock market. He emphasizes that no single metric can capture everything, but REV provides a clear starting point for analysis.

According to Charbonneau, it’s important to look not only at the current REV figures but also at their composition. Stable fees driven by genuine activity provide more reason for optimism than short-term spikes caused by network congestion. In his view, a protocol with consistent payment demand deserves a higher valuation than one where REV rises due to temporary hype.

REV Should Not Be Taken as Revenue

Kaito Yanai, co-founder of Spire Labs, pointed out that much of the debate around REV is based on misconceptions. He emphasized that proponents of REV do not advocate blindly maximizing this metric or evaluating blockchains solely based on it. Moreover, Yanai rejected the notion that shifting attitudes toward REV stem from Ethereum losing ground to other networks in this metric.

However, Yanai believes it’s important not to overestimate the significance of REV. He compared the metric to revenue in traditional business but stressed that it shouldn’t be used in isolation. REV doesn’t capture the whole picture, shouldn’t always be pushed higher, and is not suitable as the sole basis for evaluation. It would be a mistake to treat REV as a direct revenue equivalent or to equate blockchains with traditional companies.

Short-Term REV Does Not Equal Long-Term Value

Brendan Farmer, co-founder of Polygon, doesn’t dismiss REV but believes it is often misapplied — especially in the short term.  

He pointed out that at one point, Ethereum’s annual REV exceeded $21.6 billion, while Solana’s reached $6.6 billion. However, both figures later dropped sharply. If REV truly reflected long-term value, such spikes would correlate more strongly with price and user activity.

In his view, short-term REV is more a reflection of user sentiment, asset volatility within the ecosystem, and the immaturity of MEV markets. Chasing metric optimization at any cost could ultimately harm the network’s development.

REV at the Heart of Heated Debates

The topic of REV was also featured in a recent debate between Thomas Dunleavy of Various Capital and Austin Federa from DoubleZero. Their discussion went beyond Twitter and made its way into the Unchained podcast, where both parties laid out their views in detail.

Thomas Dunleavy is a proponent of REV and co-author of the original concept. In his view, the metric reflects the real economic demand for block space, though it has its limitations. Dunleavy considers REV a useful tool for comparing Layer 1 networks. He believes that even if fees drop to a minimum, REV will remain a valuable benchmark — especially when combined with other data.

Austin Federa takes a more critical stance toward REV. He argues that the metric only captures part of the picture and can be misleading. High REV values are sometimes driven by speculation rather than productive activity — such as competition among MEV bots. He also stresses that REV should not become the primary anchor point for investors.

Ultimately, the debate boiled down to the key question: How should network value be measured — through current cash flows or through long-term sustainability and architectural qualities? No definitive answer was reached, but the discussion highlighted the industry’s need for a more balanced and thoughtful approach to metrics.

REV might seem like a universal metric for comparing blockchains, but in practice, it’s more complex. REV values depend not only on user activity but also on network architecture, revenue distribution logic, and fee structures. To understand where REV genuinely reflects economic reality — and where it can be misleading — it’s worth examining the metric through the lens of key networks.

REV Metrics Across Major Networks

From 2021 to 2022, Ethereum consistently led the REV rankings. At its peak in November 2021, REV exceeded $1.8 billion per month. This period coincided with the DeFi and NFT boom, when network fees reached record highs.

Monthly REV Across Major Blockchains. Source: Blockworks.

Ethereum maintained its REV leadership until the end of 2024, but after the Dencun upgrade activated on March 13, 2024, the situation began to change. The hard fork significantly reduced network fees and impacted validator revenues.

For the first time, Solana surpassed Ethereum in REV in October 2024. The peak came in January 2025, when Solana reached a record $551.6 million, nearly tripling Ethereum’s REV, which was around $166 million at that time.

The drop in Ethereum’s REV after Dencun is not a sign of declining activity but a result of cheaper transactions and a shift of load to Layer 2. The network became more accessible, but this affected the REV metric.

Unlike Ethereum, Solana continues to handle a large share of activity at the base layer, which positively influences its REV. One reason for Solana’s growth was a sharp surge in interest in memecoins. Thousands of new tokens appeared on Solana’s network, including TRUMP, launched by the US president. This boosted trading volumes and strengthened Solana’s position in REV.

As of late May 2025, Solana remains the REV leader, with a monthly figure around $121 million, while Ethereum sits at about $49 million.

Interestingly, in some months of 2025, Ethereum lagged behind not only Solana but also Tron. In March, Tron took the lead and maintained the advantage in May.

REV in the Bitcoin network shows a fairly limited picture. MEV is possible but rare here—mainly due to the lack of complex user interactions. Most income comes from standard fees and token issuance, so REV mainly reflects basic network charges.

Some forms of MEV do occur. For example, with the emergence of the Ordinals protocol, non-standard transactions have begun to be used, which can create competition for block inclusion. While still rare, this shows that MEV is not excluded in Bitcoin.

Comparison of REV in Ethereum and Solana

In recent months, Solana has been showing higher REV than Ethereum. At first glance, this may seem like a sign of a fundamental shift in the positions of the two networks. However, to truly understand the significance, it’s important to examine how REV is actually generated within each ecosystem.

REV Composition Dynamics in Solana. Source: Blockworks.

Solana’s REV saw strong growth starting in fall 2023. By early 2024, monthly values exceeded $80 million. In November 2024, REV jumped to $411 million—mainly driven by memecoins that were widely launched via pump.fun. By January 2025, the figure reached a record $551 million.

Notably, at the peak of activity in 2024, the main contributors to Solana’s REV were priority fees and Jito Tips—off-protocol tips users pay to validators for faster transaction processing.

Solana’s base fees are traditionally very low, so the sharp increase in REV indicates that users voluntarily paid more to have their transactions prioritized.

REV Composition Dynamics in Ethereum. Source: Blockworks.

Ethereum’s activity peak occurred in the second half of 2021 and early 2022. During this period, REV consistently exceeded $1 billion per month, occasionally spiking above $2 billion. Afterward, a gradual decline began. REV fell amid the growth of Layer 2 solutions and an overall industry downturn following the FTX collapse.

In Ethereum’s REV composition, base fees constitute the largest share, followed by priority fees. Base fees represent the minimum charge the protocol burns, while priority fees are added by users to accelerate transaction processing.

MEV-Boost, a mechanism allowing validators to select the most profitable blocks, only emerged in late 2022 and remains a minor part of Ethereum’s REV. 

As network activity declines, the share of priority fees gradually decreases. Base fees again become dominant, and competition for block space lessens.

Why Ethereum’s REV Doesn’t Capture All MEV?

Solana’s REV has indeed surpassed Ethereum’s in recent months, but this can be interpreted in different ways. For Solana, the increase is tied to fierce competition for block priority. Ethereum’s situation is different — its REV composition is increasingly dominated by base fees.

But why does MEV’s contribution to Ethereum’s REV remain modest despite significant activity? The answer lies in the revenue chain architecture. Under the Proposer-Builder Separation (PBS) model, some MEV value is realized off-chain and thus doesn’t show up in REV. 

Transactions are first processed by “searchers,” then assembled into blocks by “builders,” and finally passed to validators. At each step, some revenue is captured by intermediaries, which reduces the REV metric.

Moreover, some builders make direct deals with node operators and transfer payments to them outside the standard auction via “relays” — intermediaries between builders and validators. These payments aren’t recorded on-chain and therefore aren’t included in metrics like REV.

These payments are not recorded on the blockchain and, consequently, are not accounted for in metrics like REV. This distorts the overall picture, as a significant portion of the actual revenue generated by user activity remains outside public statistics.

Can REV Be Compared Across Networks and Protocols?

Comparing REV across different networks makes sense — but only when done within the proper context. Many factors influence these numbers: from network architecture and fee models to the presence of MEV and how it’s distributed. Without understanding these nuances, it’s easy to draw incorrect conclusions and either overestimate or underestimate the actual demand for block space.

When it comes to protocols, applying REV is inappropriate. REV is a network-level metric and doesn’t reflect the activity of individual applications. Protocols should be evaluated using other methods that better align with their specific role within the ecosystem.

REV is not a one-size-fits-all metric — but it marks an important step toward a more accurate measurement of blockchain demand. Its emergence reflects the industry’s effort to account for MEV and bring greater transparency to on-chain economic activity. However, the reality is more complex.

REV captures only part of the picture. Its structure is heavily influenced by network architecture, revenue distribution mechanisms, and value transfer methods. In Ethereum, for example, some MEV flows don’t register in REV. And in Bitcoin, the metric becomes largely irrelevant.

For REV to be truly useful, it must be considered alongside other indicators. Only by analyzing it in context can we understand the sources of demand, assess their sustainability, and see how value is distributed across the network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.10313-8.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3994-0.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00252+5.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Prominent analyst Cheeky Crypto (203,000 followers on YouTube) set out to verify a fast-spreading claim that XRP’s circulating supply could “vanish overnight,” and his conclusion is more nuanced than the headline suggests: nothing in the ledger disappears, but the amount of XRP that is truly liquid could be far smaller than most dashboards imply—small enough, in his view, to set the stage for an abrupt liquidity squeeze if demand spikes. XRP Supply Shock? The video opens with the host acknowledging his own skepticism—“I woke up to a rumor that XRP supply could vanish overnight. Sounds crazy, right?”—before committing to test the thesis rather than dismiss it. He frames the exercise as an attempt to reconcile a long-standing critique (“XRP’s supply is too large for high prices”) with a rival view taking hold among prominent community voices: that much of the supply counted as “circulating” is effectively unavailable to trade. His first step is a straightforward data check. Pulling public figures, he finds CoinMarketCap showing roughly 59.6 billion XRP as circulating, while XRPScan reports about 64.7 billion. The divergence prompts what becomes the video’s key methodological point: different sources count “circulating” differently. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons As he explains it, the higher on-ledger number likely includes balances that aggregators exclude or treat as restricted, most notably Ripple’s programmatic escrow. He highlights that Ripple still “holds a chunk of XRP in escrow, about 35.3 billion XRP locked up across multiple wallets, with a nominal schedule of up to 1 billion released per month and unused portions commonly re-escrowed. Those coins exist and are accounted for on-ledger, but “they aren’t actually sitting on exchanges” and are not immediately available to buyers. In his words, “for all intents and purposes, that escrow stash is effectively off of the market.” From there, the analysis moves from headline “circulating supply” to the subtler concept of effective float. Beyond escrow, he argues that large strategic holders—banks, fintechs, or other whales—may sit on material balances without supplying order books. When you strip out escrow and these non-selling stashes, he says, “the effective circulating supply… is actually way smaller than the 59 or even 64 billion figure.” He cites community estimates in the “20 or 30 billion” range for what might be truly liquid at any given moment, while emphasizing that nobody has a precise number. That effective-float framing underpins the crux of his thesis: a potential supply shock if demand accelerates faster than fresh sell-side supply appears. “Price is a dance between supply and demand,” he says; if institutional or sovereign-scale users suddenly need XRP and “the market finds that there isn’t enough XRP readily available,” order books could thin out and prices could “shoot on up, sometimes violently.” His phrase “circulating supply could collapse overnight” is presented not as a claim that tokens are destroyed or removed from the ledger, but as a market-structure scenario in which available inventory to sell dries up quickly because holders won’t part with it. How Could The XRP Supply Shock Happen? On the demand side, he anchors the hypothetical to tokenization. He points to the “very early stages of something huge in finance”—on-chain tokenization of debt, stablecoins, CBDCs and even gold—and argues the XRP Ledger aims to be “the settlement layer” for those assets.He references Ripple CTO David Schwartz’s earlier comments about an XRPL pivot toward tokenized assets and notes that an institutional research shop (Bitwise) has framed XRP as a way to play the tokenization theme. In his construction, if “trillions of dollars in value” begin settling across XRPL rails, working inventories of XRP for bridging, liquidity and settlement could rise sharply, tightening effective float. Related Reading: XRP Bearish Signal: Whales Offload $486 Million In Asset To illustrate, he offers two analogies. First, the “concert tickets” model: you think there are 100,000 tickets (100B supply), but 50,000 are held by the promoter (escrow) and 30,000 by corporate buyers (whales), leaving only 20,000 for the public; if a million people want in, prices explode. Second, a comparison to Bitcoin’s halving: while XRP has no programmatic halving, he proposes that a sudden adoption wave could function like a de facto halving of available supply—“XRP’s version of a halving could actually be the adoption event.” He also updates the narrative context that long dogged XRP. Once derided for “too much supply,” he argues the script has “totally flipped.” He cites the current cycle’s optics—“XRP is sitting above $3 with a market cap north of around $180 billion”—as evidence that raw supply counts did not cap price as tightly as critics claimed, and as a backdrop for why a scarcity narrative is gaining traction. Still, he declines to publish targets or timelines, repeatedly stressing uncertainty and risk. “I’m not a financial adviser… cryptocurrencies are highly volatile,” he reminds viewers, adding that tokenization could take off “on some other platform,” unfold more slowly than enthusiasts expect, or fail to get to “sudden shock” scale. The verdict he offers is deliberately bound. The theory that “XRP supply could vanish overnight” is imprecise on its face; the ledger will not erase coins. But after examining dashboard methodologies, escrow mechanics and the behavior of large holders, he concludes that the effective float could be meaningfully smaller than headline supply figures, and that a fast-developing tokenization use case could, under the right conditions, stress that float. “Overnight is a dramatic way to put it,” he concedes. “The change could actually be very sudden when it comes.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.0198. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.004928-1.26%
MemeCore
M$2.09094+0.55%
Threshold
T$0.01506+0.73%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/18 11:00
Share
1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

1inch announced it routed $500B in lifetime volume on Ethereum, a figure that varies from other on-chain analytics, which show different totals. The post 1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1INCH
1INCH$0.26+1.32%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/10/08 21:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify

3x XRP ETF Proposal by GraniteShares Targets December 2025 Launch