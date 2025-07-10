Zelensky’s “$200 million suit scandal”: When oracles become tools for making money, how does AI solve the “truth dilemma”?

By Omer Goldberg
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
The controversy over Zelensky’s suit on Polymarket was not a glitch. It was a $200 million case that exposed a fundamental flaw in human-controlled oracles: when the cost of corruption is lower than the reward, facts become commodities purchased by the highest bidder.
Picture this: Zelensky walks into a NATO summit wearing what all major media outlets call a suit. With $200 million in volume on the prediction market, the results seem obvious.
But the UMA oracle gave a "no" in the prediction of "whether Zelensky will wear a suit in July"
It's not because he wasn't wearing a suit, nor because the evidence was insufficient.
Because those who control the oracle have bet tens of millions on the “no” option, they can rewrite reality simply by using their voting power with almost no real risk.
The uncomfortable truth about human-controlled oracles is that humans are biased.
This is not decentralization, this is purely whales protecting their positions.
As long as there are enough UMA tokens and operations, the facts no longer matter, only the results.
This problem has implications far beyond Polymarket and UMA. Oracle systems controlled by humans are susceptible to a variety of manipulation methods and face various pitfalls and flaws in incentive mechanism design.
Although we use the Zelensky suit incident as a case study, it is important to point out that we have previously observed this problem in the case of the Ukrainian mineral transaction in March 2025.
All major prediction markets face the same fundamental challenges.
When humans control the right to define the truth, the truth becomes a tool for profit-making.
The only real solution to the problem of human-controlled oracles is to remove human subjectivity entirely.
AI-driven oracles will change this:
Residual error still exists, but it is random statistical noise. This error is extremely difficult for traders to exploit. With clear solution standards and certified data sources, the current state-of-the-art models have production-level accuracy, and the accuracy curve is showing a steep upward trend.
The future of prediction markets must completely exclude humans from determining the truth.
The specific form of this architecture is as follows:
Prediction markets are a microcosm of a larger challenge. When Wikipedia can be edited, news can be tampered with, and “facts” become negotiable, we need to build systems that can establish objective truth.
This problem has implications far beyond prediction markets themselves:
The choice facing prediction markets is extremely stark: either continue to believe that humans driven by economic interests can be neutral arbiters of truth, or build a truth-determination system that completely eliminates human bias.
The answer to this question already existed—in the workings of the market itself. When $200 million was poured into a market with an obvious outcome, the “obvious answer” unexpectedly failed, exposing the system for its true nature.
The technology to solve this problem already exists.
The determination of truth is too important to be left to the highest bidder.