BNB completes 32nd quarterly destruction, worth approximately $1.024 billion By: PANews 2025/07/10 15:44

BNB $1,302.26 +2.07%

PANews reported on July 10 that the BNB Foundation announced the completion of the 32nd quarterly destruction, with a total of 1,595,599.78 BNBs destroyed, worth approximately $1.024 billion. This includes 1,595,470.69 BNBs actually destroyed and 129.10 BNBs destroyed by the Pioneer Burn program. After this destruction, the total supply of BNBs remains at 139,289,513.94 BNBs, and the destroyed tokens have been sent to the black hole address. In addition, BNB also implements a real-time destruction mechanism, which is based on the transaction fees of the block. Since the introduction of BEP95, about 265,000 BNB have been destroyed through this mechanism. This destruction also includes the Pioneer Burn plan to compensate users for losses caused by operational errors.