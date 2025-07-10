New wallet spent $1.91 million to purchase 6.64 million USELESS at an average price of $0.288 By: PANews 2025/07/10 15:40

USELESS $0.342139 +23.98% WALLET $0.02481 -2.89%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet purchased 6.64 million USELESS tokens at a price of US$0.288 per coin, spending a total of 12,396 SOLs, worth approximately US$1.91 million.