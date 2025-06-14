Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow

Incrypted
2025/06/14 20:40
  • Daniil Hetmantsev spoke at Incrypted Conference 2025.
  • He spoke about the work on the draft law on virtual assets in Ukraine.
  • In addition, Hetmantsev said that cryptocurrencies are the future and their range of owners will only expand, especially after legalization.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev did not rule out the possibility of distribution of powers to regulate the cryptocurrency market in Ukraine. He told about this during a speech at the Incrypted Conference 2025.

According to him, the document is adapted to the European regulation MiCA and should be adopted by the end of the year.

Recall that earlier he noted that the legalization of crypto-assets in Ukraine should take place in the I-II quarter of 2025, and in April, the Committee headed by him unanimously supported the bill “On virtual assets”.

However, later MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the draft law was blocked by the Office of the President of Ukraine allegedly at the request of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market (NCSM).

It should be noted that during the Incrypted Conference 2025 Zheleznyak and the head of the Commission met and discussed this issue. You can read about their discussion in our material:

Getmantsev noted that one of the main constraints remains the question of who exactly should become the regulator of the crypto market. The discussion is between three entities: the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the NCSM and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier, the politician emphasized that the NBU has the necessary regulatory experience, while “the NCSBFM has neither ability nor prospects”.

Getmantsev noted that the Commission insists on the registration in Ukraine of all cryptoassets, even those already authorized by EU or US regulators, which, according to the MP, “is nonsense and has nothing to do with reality and creates obstacles.”

He also did not rule out the option of split regulation: for example, the NBU and the Ministry of Finance could share responsibility. The final decision should be made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The basic version proposes taxation at the standard rate of 18% personal income tax 1.5% military levy. There is also a transition period when crypto investors will be able to pay 5% without the obligation to confirm expenses.

He admitted that the 23% rate may encourage shadowing, but the model of taxation of investment profits allows to maintain transparency and at the same time fill the state budget in wartime.

Getmantsev also commented on the idea of creating a state crypto-reserve. According to him, the initiative is interesting, but it should be developed by the National Bank. However, he is skeptical about its implementation in the near future.

Note that recently registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the inclusion of crypto-assets in the currency reserve of the NBU. Incrypted editorial staff talked about this initiative with one of its authors – Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Soon we will publish a material on it.

Getmantsev emphasized that he does not personally own crypto-assets, but he has a good understanding of how the market works. He recognizes them as a phenomenon of the future and believes that the state should legalize the circulation of crypto-assets and protect the rights of crypto-investors.

At the same time, he named the main risks of legalization, including tax evasion through the use of cryptocurrency by traditional market participants and the regulator’s lack of expertise.

