Donald Trump Jr. acquires stake in Bitcoin-heavy social media company Thumzup

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:35
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.576-0.88%

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has invested in Thumzup Media Corp., a social media firm building a Bitcoin treasury.

According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. acquired 350,000 shares of the Los Angeles-based company, valued at over $4 million at the time of disclosure.

Notably, the purchase was made following a recommendation from his investment adviser, and he has no active role within the company. 

The stake was revealed shortly after a $6 million private placement of convertible preferred stock, arranged by Dominari Securities, where both Donald Jr. and his brother Eric Trump serve as advisers to the parent company.

Thumzup, which operates an app that pays users to promote products on platforms like Instagram, has posted minimal revenue alongside net losses. In the first quarter of 2025, the firm reported a $2.2 million loss on just $151 in revenue. 

Despite the financial performance, the firm has attracted attention due to its Bitcoin-forward treasury strategy.

Thumzup’s involvement with Bitcoin began in November 2024, when its board approved plans to purchase up to $1 million in BTC to diversify corporate reserves at a time when institutional support for Bitcoin was taking off and massive inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs were making headlines.

By January 2025, Thumzup doubled down on its strategy, increasing its holdings to 19.106 BTC, then valued at approximately $2 million, and authorizing up to 90% of its surplus cash for Bitcoin allocation. It has also paid some of its Associate Salesperson Program participants in Bitcoin as part of its adoption strategy.

As previously reported by crypto.news, Thumzup recently amended its universal shelf registration filing with the SEC to be able to raise up to $500 million over the next three years. 

While the registration is not yet effective, the company has disclosed plans to allocate some of the proceeds to expand its Bitcoin treasury.   

The Trumps and crypto

For the Trump family, the move builds on a steady progression of crypto-linked activity. Beyond their roles at Dominari, Eric Trump recently joined the advisory board of Metaplanet, a Japanese firm known for holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. 

Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group, parent to Truth Social, has raised $2.3 billion with plans to allocate funds toward Bitcoin.

At the same time, their venture World Liberty Financial, launched by Donald Trump and his sons, has issued a stablecoin, recently attracted over $100 million from a UAE fund, and reportedly generated tens of millions in revenue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have boosted market optimism and sparked investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Economic indicators, such as inflation and GDP growth, directly impact market liquidity. The uncertainty brought about by the rate cuts has increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, necessitating effective risk management to mitigate price fluctuations. The volatility associated with […] The post Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01279-6.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 17:16
Share
1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

1inch announced it routed $500B in lifetime volume on Ethereum, a figure that varies from other on-chain analytics, which show different totals. The post 1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1INCH
1INCH$0.2596+0.38%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/10/08 21:44
Share
XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify

XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify

XRP price struggled to settle above $3.080 and trimmed gains. The price still shows bearish signs and could drop further below $2.70. XRP Price Faces Major Rejection In the last technical analysis, we discussed the chances of a fresh decline in XRP if it stays below $3.00 and $3.080. Earlier, there was a recovery wave […] The post XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.8645-1.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02441-5.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.12149+0.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:04
Share

Trending News

More

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify

3x XRP ETF Proposal by GraniteShares Targets December 2025 Launch

MoneyGram taps Crossmint to deliver stablecoin transfers abroad