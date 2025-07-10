The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

By: PANews
2025/07/10 14:25
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, more than ten minutes ago, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address currently holds 14,000 ETH (worth about $39 million).

