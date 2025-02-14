Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

Original text: Karim AbdelMawla, 21Shares

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

BNB Chain recently released its 2025 strategic roadmap, which will upgrade everything from infrastructure to application ecology, aiming to significantly enhance the network's competitive advantage. 21Shares researchers briefly analyzed its core strategic points.

1. Sub-second transaction speed

BNB Chain reduces block generation time from 3 seconds to less than 1 second;

While maintaining the processing capacity of 100 million transactions per day;

Impact: This upgrade will enable near-instant DeFi transactions and AI application responses, eliminating network latency that plagues high-frequency usage scenarios and further driving user growth.

2. Gas-free transaction mechanism

Users will be able to pay for gas using any BEP-20 token (not just BNB or stablecoins);

And introduce a Gas mechanism sponsored by an organization, similar to SUI and Aptos;

Impact: This change will enable decentralized applications (dApps) with a "freemium" model, lower the user entry barrier, and is expected to promote the development of Web3 subscription service models.

3. Anti-MEV protection mechanism

To address the MEV extraction problem of over $1.3 billion in 2024:

BNB Chain will implement a mechanism to hide transaction details before the final block confirmation;

Focus on combating sandwich attacks and rushing robots;

Impact: Provide a fairer trading environment for retail investors.

To address the MEV threat, the community has passed the following proposals:

A private mempool relay system will be established to hide transaction information;

Punish validators who facilitate MEV abuse and blacklist builders;

Expel bad actors from the ecosystem through community governance voting.

4. Smart wallet upgrade

The newly launched smart wallet will be compatible with the EIP-7702 standard;

Support batch transactions and multi-step operations (such as completing decentralized transactions with one click);

In the future, AI assistants will also be introduced to realize portfolio management, transaction assistance and MEV detection functions.

Goal: To improve the cryptocurrency experience to the level of traditional payment applications.

5. AI-first infrastructure

BNB Chain will start with the following three pillars to promote the deep integration of AI and Web3:

Code Copilot: Provides AI auditing services for smart contracts;

DataDAOs: Support users to monetize private data;

Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs): Provide security for AI intelligent agents in DeFi scenarios.

This strategy aims to establish BNB Chain’s leading position in the integration of AI and Web3 and fill the current technological gap.

6.Meme coin ecological support

BNB Chain will launch codeless issuance tools and liquidity solutions to support Meme coin projects.

Impact: Embrace the retail trend while reducing risk.

Despite the controversy surrounding Memecoins, their role in driving user growth cannot be ignored, as evidenced by the success of projects such as $TRUMP and $MELANIA.

Overall, BNB Chain's 2025 roadmap emphasizes technical depth (such as sub-second blocks and MEV protection) while also highlighting user experience optimization (such as gas-free transactions and smart wallet upgrades), and attempts to redefine the direction of dApp innovation with the help of AI strategy.