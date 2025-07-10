Digital Assets Are Not Going Away, Senator Tim Scott Says

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/10 10:53
MemeCore
M$2,0891+0,87%
Union
U$0,00716+1,63%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003044-4,03%
Wink
LIKE$0,008369-7,89%
SphereX
HERE$0,000239+0,84%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001557-2,80%

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) urged his fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance key crypto market structure legislation during a crucial July 9 hearing.

Crypto’s Not Going Anywhere, Tim Scott Says

According to a Wednesday press release from the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Scott praised the chamber’s passage of the GENIUS Act while doubling down on the significance of the hearing to be able to “build on that success.”

“Today’s hearing is the first full committee hearing on digital assets,” Scott said. “This is a crucial step toward developing a comprehensive framework that gives innovators the clarity they need and gives investors the protections they deserve.”

“Because make no mistake: blockchain technology and digital assets are not going away – they are here to stay,” he added. The question we should ask ourselves is whether the United States will lead in shaping the future of digital finance, or whether we’ll let other countries like Singapore and the UAE set the standards while American jobs and innovation leave our shores.”

Elizabeth Warren Delivers Her Own Crypto Priorities List

Titled “From Wall Street to Web3: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Asset Markets,” the hearing largely focused on developing broad crypto market legislation in the United States under a crypto-friendly White House.

Heavyweight crypto policy witnesses who testified before the committee included Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also unveiled her own crypto market structure priorities during the hearing, stating that the U.S. needs crypto legislation that “will strengthen our financial system, not make it worse.”

“I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow,” Warren said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now While Toncoin and Bitcoin Cash See Price Drops

BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now While Toncoin and Bitcoin Cash See Price Drops

The post BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now While Toncoin and Bitcoin Cash See Price Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Are today’s market pullbacks actually an opportunity? With Toncoin sliding, Bitcoin Cash dipping, and the BullZilla Presale roaring past $430k, investors are asking if these could be the Best Crypto Presales Now. Early presales have historically delivered outsized gains when timed correctly. Crypto traders are increasingly eyeing presale tokens that show strong community growth and unique utility. Among the standouts, Bull Zilla is catching attention as the best meme coin 2025, offering $BZIL staking rewards and a presale ROI already exceeding 8,800%. Below, we break down the latest news and data on Toncoin, BullZilla, and Bitcoin Cash, giving you everything you need to evaluate the Best Crypto Presales Now. Toncoin Shows a Modest Pullback Amid Broader Market Uncertainty Toncoin (TON) trades at $3.15, reflecting a -1.30% 24-hour dip and $148M in trading volume. While the token faces short-term selling pressure, Toncoin continues to build its ecosystem around fast, scalable messaging-based blockchain technology. Analysts note that dips like today’s often precede accumulation phases, especially if network activity remains robust. Toncoin’s developers are rolling out updates to improve cross-chain compatibility, which could set up a rebound later this year. For investors hunting the Best Crypto Presales Now, Toncoin’s current price weakness might be attractive—but it lacks the explosive upside of newer presale plays like BullZilla. BullZilla Presale Breaks $430k: The Best Meme Coin 2025? The BullZilla Presale continues to capture headlines. Current Stage: 3rd (404: Whale Signal Detected), Phase: 1st, with a price of $0.00005908. Over…
1
1$0,00505-7,30%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21678-1,42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01255-4,34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:00
Share
Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

Spiko’s market fund is experiencing a significant increase in adoption, with its AUM reaching $300 million, indicating strong fund inflows into the product.
Threshold
T$0,01506-0,19%
FUND
FUND$0,01335--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 11:00
Share
Brazil holds key interest rate at 15%

Brazil holds key interest rate at 15%

The post Brazil holds key interest rate at 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Holding borrowing costs at the highest level in nearly two decades, Brazil’s central bank left its benchmark Selic interest rate at 15%. The decision, which came on Wednesday, had been widely expected by analysts and marked the second consecutive time policymakers had kept rates unchanged. The move is consistent with the bank’s cautious approach to inflation as they pledged to maintain the rate, a key gauge of short-term health in the economy, at a very low level for an extended period.  They held out the possibility of ratcheting it up again should they sense inflationary pressures picking up. The statement underscored the bank’s desire to re-anchor overnight expectations and eventually bring inflation back to its 3% target.  The head of the Brazilian central bank, Gabriel Galípolo, emphasized vigilance, adding that monetary policy is the key and first line of defense against inflation, which nobody should expect him to ease quickly. Inflation shows mixed signals Recent data show inflation is beginning to cool, with consumer prices rising 5.13% in the 12 months through August, the second consecutive month of slower gains. Falling electricity and food costs helped ease household expenses, but services inflation remains stubbornly high. Economists warn that consecutive upticks in headline inflation could still unmoor long-term expectations. But inflation remains well above the target, and service prices are still increasing. Economists worry that such back-to-back gains could contribute to long-term inflation expectations. In its survey, Banco de México forecasts inflation will reach 4.83% in 2025 and slow to 4.30% by 2026. Both levels remain above the bank’s target rate of 3 percent, so it has been gun-shy thus far in cutting rates too aggressively. The Brazilian real, which has gained about 5% since the last meeting, also helps curb importing costs. However, worldwide conditions, from commodities to shifts in…
RealLink
REAL$0,08294-0,83%
Movement
MOVE$0,1097-3,34%
GUNZ
GUN$0,02746-1,82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:38
Share

Trending News

More

BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now While Toncoin and Bitcoin Cash See Price Drops

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

Brazil holds key interest rate at 15%

1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network

XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify