South Korea's central bank governor: It is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won, but be cautious

By: PANews
2025/07/10 11:07
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, South Korea’s central bank governor Lee Chang-yong said that it is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won, but it needs to be done with caution.

