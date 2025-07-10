vladilena.eth's SOL 10x long position has increased to 80,000, with a current floating profit of $401,000

By: PANews
2025/07/10 10:13
Solana
SOL$221.02-2.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,468.29-3.80%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, vladilena.eth's 10x long position in SOL on Hyperliquid has increased to 80,000 (worth $12.65 million).

In the past 10 minutes, he added 20,000 SOLs to his position, with an average opening price of $153.7926 and a liquidation price of $132.19. His current floating profit is $401,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TransCrypts, a blockchain-based digital identity platform, has secured $15 million in seed funding led by Pantera Capital.

TransCrypts, a blockchain-based digital identity platform, has secured $15 million in seed funding led by Pantera Capital.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, blockchain digital identity platform TransCrypts announced the completion of a US$15 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, California Innovation Fund and a group of angel investors. The new funds will support its optimization and construction of a blockchain platform for digital identity and credential verification to prevent artificial intelligence fraud and deep fake technology from eroding network trust.
SEED
SEED$0.000898+0.67%
Stella
ALPHA$0.015+0.40%
FUND
FUND$0.01335--%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 20:37
Share
India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector

India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector

The post India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector India stands at a critical crossroads in its healthcare transformation, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as both a powerful catalyst and a strategic necessity. As the nation’s healthcare sector races toward a projected $650 billion valuation by 2025, AI and data-driven technologies are not just enhancing efficiency; they are redefining how healthcare is delivered, accessed, and scaled across the country. The potential economic impact is evolving, with AI in healthcare expected to contribute up to $30 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) within the same timeframe. India’s vast population (at 1.46 billion or nearly 18% of the world’s population), regional disparities, and overburdened health systems demand innovation. AI offers solutions that can identify gaps in access, improve diagnostic accuracy, and support personalized treatment. From remote care delivery and workflow automation to early disease detection, India’s AI-driven health initiatives are rapidly gaining momentum. Yet this transformation hinges on more than technology. Success will require strong public-private partnerships, interoperable digital public infrastructure, ethical guardrails, and a workforce equipped for the future of health. As global attention turns to responsible AI deployment, India has a unique opportunity—to catch up and lead. What follows is an urgent examination of how India is harnessing AI to transform its healthcare ecosystem: from groundbreaking innovations already redefining patient care to the critical challenges that must be tackled now to ensure this revolution is ethical, inclusive, and built to last. AI in healthcare could add $30B to India’s GDP in 2025 According to a report by NASSCOM, which stands for the National Association of Software and Service Companies, data and AI in healthcare present a significant economic opportunity for India, potentially contributing $25–30 billion to the national GDP as early as 2025.…
1
1$0.004916-10.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02121-34.93%
CATCH
CATCH$0.012-42.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:10
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-s-and-p-reveals-new-crypto-index/
PoP Planet
P$0.08135-4.65%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.012-3.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010942-18.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:39
Share

Trending News

More

TransCrypts, a blockchain-based digital identity platform, has secured $15 million in seed funding led by Pantera Capital.

India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector

Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

Jensen Huang: I have invested in Musk xAI but I regret not investing in OpenAI earlier

‘The 4-year cycle is dead, long live the king’: K33 claims Bitcoin’s new era breaks every old rule