Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH in the early morning, and its total holdings have exceeded 210,000 ETH

India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector

India stands at a critical crossroads in its healthcare transformation, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as both a powerful catalyst and a strategic necessity. As the nation's healthcare sector races toward a projected $650 billion valuation by 2025, AI and data-driven technologies are not just enhancing efficiency; they are redefining how healthcare is delivered, accessed, and scaled across the country. The potential economic impact is evolving, with AI in healthcare expected to contribute up to $30 billion to India's gross domestic product (GDP) within the same timeframe. India's vast population (at 1.46 billion or nearly 18% of the world's population), regional disparities, and overburdened health systems demand innovation. AI offers solutions that can identify gaps in access, improve diagnostic accuracy, and support personalized treatment. From remote care delivery and workflow automation to early disease detection, India's AI-driven health initiatives are rapidly gaining momentum. Yet this transformation hinges on more than technology. Success will require strong public-private partnerships, interoperable digital public infrastructure, ethical guardrails, and a workforce equipped for the future of health. As global attention turns to responsible AI deployment, India has a unique opportunity—to catch up and lead. What follows is an urgent examination of how India is harnessing AI to transform its healthcare ecosystem: from groundbreaking innovations already redefining patient care to the critical challenges that must be tackled now to ensure this revolution is ethical, inclusive, and built to last. AI in healthcare could add $30B to India's GDP in 2025 According to a report by NASSCOM, which stands for the National Association of Software and Service Companies, data and AI in healthcare present a significant economic opportunity for India, potentially contributing $25–30 billion to the national GDP as early as 2025.…