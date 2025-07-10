Thumzup adds ETH, XRP, DOGE and 6 more tokens to Bitcoin-dominated corporate treasuries

By: PANews
2025/07/10 07:56
PANews reported on July 10 that according to The Block, Thumzup Media Corporation has expanded its cryptocurrency treasury strategy from Bitcoin to a variety of mainstream digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and stablecoin USDC issued by Circle. The company's board of directors approved this move as an extension of the early strategy, which allowed up to 90% of liquid assets to be held in Bitcoin. As of July 8, Thumzup held 19.106 Bitcoins, worth approximately $2.1 million.

Earlier news, Donald Trump Jr. invested in Thumzup, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves .

