Nasdaq leads the stock market as Nvidia wins race to $4T in valuation

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 01:41
Nasdaq leads stock market gains as Nvidia becomes the first ever company to reach a $4 trillion valuation.

Major U.S. stock indices rose on Wednesday, July 9, as tech stocks offset macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from new tariff threats. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 136.07 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 added 0.36%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the gains with a 0.65% increase.

Nvidia was among the top-performing large-cap stocks, rising 2% during the session. The rally propelled the chipmaker past Microsoft and Apple, making it the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization. The surge is driven by Nvidia’s central role in providing the hardware that powers advanced artificial intelligence models.

Nasdaq 100 heatmap on July 9

Still, the broader tech rally was tempered by growing concern over U.S. trade policy. President Donald Trump issued a new wave of tariff threats against several U.S. trade partners, including the Philippines, Iraq, Moldova, and Algeria. The proposed tariffs range from 20% to 30%.

Trump issued tariff threats to 20 countries this week

These four nations are among 20 countries that received tariff warnings in the week beginning July 7. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1, unless bilateral trade agreements are reached beforehand.

20 countries that received tariff threats in the week starting on July 7, with announced rates

Previously, Trump had extended the original tariff enforcement deadline from July 9 to August 1. Markets are now weighing whether these aggressive trade measures are a negotiating tactic or a signal of a broader shift in the administration’s trade policy. If implemented, the tariffs could have significant short-term impacts on global growth and potentially fuel inflation.

TransCrypts, a blockchain-based digital identity platform, has secured $15 million in seed funding led by Pantera Capital.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, blockchain digital identity platform TransCrypts announced the completion of a US$15 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, California Innovation Fund and a group of angel investors. The new funds will support its optimization and construction of a blockchain platform for digital identity and credential verification to prevent artificial intelligence fraud and deep fake technology from eroding network trust.
PANews2025/10/08 20:37
Grayscale's Crypto Large Cap Fund, Including BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, Gets SEC Approval

Grayscale's Crypto Large Cap Fund (GDLC), holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, received SEC approval for its NYSE Arca debut soon.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 18:11
Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-s-and-p-reveals-new-crypto-index/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:39
