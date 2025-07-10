US media: OpenAI's open language model is coming soon

By: PANews
2025/07/10 00:13
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the US technology media The Verge, the complex relationship between Microsoft (MSFT.O) and OpenAI is about to usher in a dramatic turning point. Just as the two parties renegotiated the contract to allow OpenAI to reorganize as a for-profit company, OpenAI is preparing to release an open language model, which may further exacerbate the rift between the two companies. People familiar with the matter revealed that the AI laboratory led by Sam Altman is about to release an open weight model next week. The model will not only be available on OpenAI and Microsoft Azure servers, but will also be open to other cloud service providers. Unlike the closed weight model usually adopted by OpenAI, the weight parameters (a training parameter) disclosed this time will be open to the public. This openness means that companies and governments can deploy the model independently.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, blockchain digital identity platform TransCrypts announced the completion of a US$15 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, California Innovation Fund and a group of angel investors. The new funds will support its optimization and construction of a blockchain platform for digital identity and credential verification to prevent artificial intelligence fraud and deep fake technology from eroding network trust.
PANews2025/10/08 20:37
Grayscale's Crypto Large Cap Fund (GDLC), holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, received SEC approval for its NYSE Arca debut soon.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 18:11
Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:39
