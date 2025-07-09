[LIVE] Suspected Exploit Hits GMX Exchange: Over $42M Drained from Vaults – DeBank Reports

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:22
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000305-3.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.08307-3.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02149-36.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1096-6.48%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21853-2.48%
GMX
GMX$14.42-4.05%

Decentralized exchange GMX is believed to have suffered a major exploit, with over $42 million in digital assets reportedly drained from its vaults, according to data from DeBank.

The incident appears to involve a suspicious outflow of funds. Over $42 million was transferred from GMX Vault-related contracts to a single wallet address: 0xdf3340a436c27655ba62f8281565c9925c3a5221.

The funds are now being bridged from Arbitrum, a Layer 2 Ethereum scaling network, back to the Ethereum mainnet—a common tactic used by attackers to obfuscate and launder stolen assets.

According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, the attacker has already bridged around $9.6 million worth of crypto assets from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network, suggesting a potential attempt to obfuscate and launder the stolen funds across chains.

Suspected Smart Contract Vulnerability

The nature of the incident is still under investigation, but on-chain data indicates it was likely a targeted exploit or smart contract vulnerability rather than a user error or regular withdrawal.

The GMX team has not yet released an official statement confirming the breach or outlining any steps being taken in response.

DeBank, a leading blockchain data analytics platform, was among the first to report the anomaly, describing the event as a “significant abnormal outflow.”

The affected contracts are linked to GMX’s vault infrastructure, which is designed to manage liquidity for leveraged trading and derivatives products on the platform. As of the time of writing, no white hat intervention or recovery transactions have been observed.

Community and Market Reaction

The address involved in the exploit continues to move funds, increasing concern over the likelihood of recovery. Community members and independent security researchers are tracking the wallet activity in real time, hoping for further clarity and potential mitigation.

This incident marks one of the larger DeFi-related exploits of the year and comes amid ongoing concerns about the security of cross-chain protocols and smart contract platforms.

The GMX token (GMX) saw a sharp drop in price down to $12.51 at press time following the initial reports, reflecting market uncertainty around the scope and resolution of the exploit.

More updates are expected as the GMX team investigates and releases an official statement.

Security Update From GMX

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

When most people hear “Web3,” they immediately associate it with cryptocurrency trading, DeFi protocols, or NFT marketplaces. While those are foundational use cases, Web3 is quickly evolving beyond the boundaries of finance. Today, it’s driving innovation in entertainment, gaming, virtual experiences, and online engagement — and the implications are just starting to unfold. With decentralization, […] The post What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13599+8.66%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008533-3.62%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001313-2.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 19:30
Share
Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

The ruble has jumped nearly 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it the best-performing currency in the world so far in 2025, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Russia reported that the dollar fell from 83.00 to 81.93 rubles, a 1.3% drop. The euro slipped from 96.83 to […]
Union
U$0.009663-5.55%
Farcana
FAR$0.000341+3.02%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.11026+23.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 18:58
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4575-7.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011447-14.32%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006555-2.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders