GMX suspected of stealing more than $40 million

By: PANews
2025/07/09 21:52
PANews reported on July 9 that according to social media, the decentralized perpetual contract platform GMX on Arbitrum and Avalanche was suspected of being attacked for about $40 million. GMX officials have not yet issued a statement on the incident. Web3 security company ExVul tweeted that GMX had been hacked.

According to Ember, the GMX platform was suspected to have been hacked an hour and a half ago, with the loss of assets worth about 42 million US dollars, involving multiple cryptocurrencies such as WBTC, WETH, UNI, FRAX, LINK, USDC and USDT. It is reported that the initial funds used by the hacker for this attack were transferred in through Tornado the day before yesterday, indicating that this incident was premeditated.

