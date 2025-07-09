Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

By: PANews
2025/07/09 21:03
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1333+3.09%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1512-5.14%
Story
IP$9.262-5.90%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02202-12.86%

PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution into Story 's Layer 1 network focusing on intellectual property rights, aiming to address intellectual property infringement issues caused by AI -generated content. Through this cooperation, creators can not only verify the IP in their wallets, but also set the terms of use and payment of intellectual property rights. This feature is expected to be launched in the fall of 2025. World 's iris scanning technology can verify that online entities are human, enhancing the ownership and trust of creators' works.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

When most people hear “Web3,” they immediately associate it with cryptocurrency trading, DeFi protocols, or NFT marketplaces. While those are foundational use cases, Web3 is quickly evolving beyond the boundaries of finance. Today, it’s driving innovation in entertainment, gaming, virtual experiences, and online engagement — and the implications are just starting to unfold. With decentralization, […] The post What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13599+8.66%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008533-3.62%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001313-2.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 19:30
Share
Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

The ruble has jumped nearly 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it the best-performing currency in the world so far in 2025, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Russia reported that the dollar fell from 83.00 to 81.93 rubles, a 1.3% drop. The euro slipped from 96.83 to […]
Union
U$0.009663-5.55%
Farcana
FAR$0.000341+3.02%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.11026+23.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 18:58
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4575-7.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011447-14.32%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006555-2.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders