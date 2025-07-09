DeFAI trading and asset management platform Velvet Capital completes $3.7 million financing

By: PANews
2025/07/09 20:22
Velvet
VELVET$0.18947-0.05%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph , Velvet Capital, a DeFAI trading and asset management platform, announced the completion of a $ 3.7 million financing to accelerate the launch of its DeFAI operating system and governance token VELVET . The new system integrates an AI multi-agent operating system, trading terminal, asset management suite and API , aiming to bring seamless on-chain asset management and trading experience to funds, DAOs and individual traders. VELVET tokens can unlock multiple rights and interests such as platform governance, profit dividends, and fee discounts through staking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

On Wednesday, the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) took a landmark step in crypto regulation, approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This new framework eliminates the case-by-case 19b-4 approval process, streamlining the path for multiple digital asset ETFs to enter the market in the coming weeks. Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Milestone Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received approval under the new listing standards. Products that will be traded under the ticker GDLC include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” wrote Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg. The approval marks the US’s first diversified, multi-crypto ETP, signaling a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas explained that around 12–15 cryptocurrencies now qualify for spot ETF consideration. However, this is contingent on the altcoins having established futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives for at least six months. This includes well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK), alongside the majors already included in Grayscale’s GDLC. Altcoins in the Spotlight Amid New Era of ETF Eligibility Several assets have already met the key condition, regulated futures trading on Coinbase. For example, Solana futures launched in February 2024, making the token eligible as of August 19. “The SEC approved generic ETF listing standards. Assets with a regulated futures contract trading for 6 months qualify for a spot ETF. Solana met this criterion on Aug 19, 6 months after SOL futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives,” SolanaFloor indicated. Crypto investors and communities also identified which tokens stand to gain. Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes highlighted that LINK could soon see its own ETF. He noted that both Bitwise and Grayscale have already filed applications. Meanwhile, the Litecoin Foundation indicated that the new standards provide the regulatory framework for LTC to be listed on US exchanges. Hedera is also in the spotlight, with digital asset investor Mark anticipating an HBAR ETF. Market observers see the decision as a potential turning point for broader adoption, bringing the much-needed clarity and accessibility for investors. At the same time, it boosts confidence in the market’s maturity. The general sentiment is that with the SEC’s approval, the next phase of crypto ETFs is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ The shift to generic listing standards could expand the US-listed digital asset ETFs roster beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a move would usher in new investment vehicles covering a dozen or more altcoins. This represents the clearest path yet toward mainstream, regulated access to diversified crypto exposure. More importantly, it comes without the friction of direct custody. “We’re gonna be off to the races in a matter of weeks,” ETF analyst James Seyffart quipped.
SIX
SIX$0.01972-4.87%
Solana
SOL$222.7-3.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02184-36.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:57
Share
What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

When most people hear “Web3,” they immediately associate it with cryptocurrency trading, DeFi protocols, or NFT marketplaces. While those are foundational use cases, Web3 is quickly evolving beyond the boundaries of finance. Today, it’s driving innovation in entertainment, gaming, virtual experiences, and online engagement — and the implications are just starting to unfold. With decentralization, […] The post What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13886+10.83%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008524-3.68%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001309-2.53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 19:30
Share
Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

The ruble has jumped nearly 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it the best-performing currency in the world so far in 2025, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Russia reported that the dollar fell from 83.00 to 81.93 rubles, a 1.3% drop. The euro slipped from 96.83 to […]
Union
U$0.009665-5.65%
Farcana
FAR$0.000341+3.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1105+24.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 18:58
Share

Trending News

More

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

BTC and XRP Holders Earn More Than $9,000 Per Day Through PAXMINING Cloud Mining