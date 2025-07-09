From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?

By: PANews
2025/07/09 20:00
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006739-0.98%
NFT
NFT$0.000000429-1.06%

As the "synonym" of NFT trading, OpenSea became one of the most watched platforms in the crypto market in 2021 with its good user experience and strong network effect. However, with the rise of competitors such as Blur and Magic Eden, OpenSea's market share continued to decline. Nowadays, with the overall cooling of the NFT track, OpenSea has launched a series of transformation actions, trying to evolve from a "single NFT trading platform" to a "multi-asset trading portal on the chain."

From NFT Exchange to On-chain Asset Platform

OpenSea's transformation can be traced back to the beginning of this year.

In February 2025, OpenSea announced for the first time that it would issue the platform's native token SEA, and simultaneously launched the interactive task system Voyages, where users can earn points by completing on-chain tasks as a qualification for future airdrops. This move is considered a response to Blur's "trading is mining" model, with the intention of re-attracting lost traders.

In late May, OpenSea announced that the new version of the OS2 platform has officially left the Beta stage and supports token transactions for 19 mainstream public chains including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon.

The new trading system integrates NFT and crypto tokens, emphasizes "composability" and "chain native", and further enhances the mobile experience.

On July 8, OpenSea made another move and announced the acquisition of Web3 wallet project Rally. Rally focuses on mobile self-hosted wallets, integrating social functions and multi-asset support. In this acquisition, Rally co-founder Chris Maddern will serve as OpenSea CTO, and another founder Christine Hall will serve as Chief of Staff and directly join the core management team.

From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?

OpenSea said that the acquisition of Rally will accelerate its "mobile first" strategy, lower the user entry threshold through the native wallet system, and enhance the platform's on-chain transaction closed-loop capabilities.

NFT market continues to be sluggish, OpenSea is losing a lot of blood

Despite the rapid pace of transformation, OpenSea's fundamentals have not improved.

According to The Block data, as of June 2025, OpenSea's monthly NFT trading volume had dropped to approximately US$120 million, far lower than its peak of more than US$4 billion in early 2022.

From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?

In contrast, Blur has long dominated the high-frequency trader market with its liquidity incentives and native token BLUR, while Magic Eden has remained at the top of the Solana ecosystem.

More importantly, although OpenSea launched the Voyages task system, it did not bring back significant user traffic. A large number of users have shown aesthetic fatigue with the "task points + airdrop expectations" model, the community enthusiasm has not recovered, and the interaction activity on the chain has increased only slightly.

As of now, the SEA token has not announced a specific launch time, distribution mechanism or economic model, and its transparency is limited, resulting in a lack of market confidence.

Brand Misalignment and User Migration: Harder Problems to Solve

In addition to liquidity issues, OpenSea also faces deeper challenges with its brand and user structure.

There are significant differences between NFT collectors and DeFi traders. The former pay more attention to artistry, scarcity and collection value, and prefer low-frequency transactions; while the latter emphasize liquidity, depth and efficiency, have high transaction frequency, and have more stringent requirements for user experience and technical response.

OpenSea was previously known for its positioning in the art market, but failed to form a competitive advantage in trading experience and professional products in a timely manner. If this transformation fails to quickly establish brand awareness for DeFi users, it may face the dilemma of "making products but no one uses them."

In addition, the wallet market has long been dominated by strong brands such as MetaMask and Rainbow. Although Rally has made some innovations in social and mobile terminals, its user base and product maturity are still limited. Whether OpenSea can build a wallet product with scale effect in the short term with this acquisition remains to be seen.

Transformation may be the last chance

OpenSea's transformation is both a self-rescue and a gamble.

It is trying to reshape its competitiveness through three major strategies: building an OS2 ecological closed loop to break the boundaries between NFT and DeFi, launching SEA tokens to activate liquidity, and expanding the mobile market through cooperation with Rally.

These choices are reasonable in terms of strategic direction. However, OpenSea does not have a clear lead in terms of execution rhythm, community mobilization, and product landing. When the SEA token will be launched and whether it has a clear incentive model will be the key variables in the coming months. If the airdrop fails to land and the platform user activity continues to decline, OpenSea may face a real risk of marginalization. You know, in the crypto world, a few months is an era, and OpenSea’s transformation window may really be running out.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

On Wednesday, the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) took a landmark step in crypto regulation, approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This new framework eliminates the case-by-case 19b-4 approval process, streamlining the path for multiple digital asset ETFs to enter the market in the coming weeks. Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Milestone Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received approval under the new listing standards. Products that will be traded under the ticker GDLC include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” wrote Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg. The approval marks the US’s first diversified, multi-crypto ETP, signaling a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas explained that around 12–15 cryptocurrencies now qualify for spot ETF consideration. However, this is contingent on the altcoins having established futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives for at least six months. This includes well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK), alongside the majors already included in Grayscale’s GDLC. Altcoins in the Spotlight Amid New Era of ETF Eligibility Several assets have already met the key condition, regulated futures trading on Coinbase. For example, Solana futures launched in February 2024, making the token eligible as of August 19. “The SEC approved generic ETF listing standards. Assets with a regulated futures contract trading for 6 months qualify for a spot ETF. Solana met this criterion on Aug 19, 6 months after SOL futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives,” SolanaFloor indicated. Crypto investors and communities also identified which tokens stand to gain. Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes highlighted that LINK could soon see its own ETF. He noted that both Bitwise and Grayscale have already filed applications. Meanwhile, the Litecoin Foundation indicated that the new standards provide the regulatory framework for LTC to be listed on US exchanges. Hedera is also in the spotlight, with digital asset investor Mark anticipating an HBAR ETF. Market observers see the decision as a potential turning point for broader adoption, bringing the much-needed clarity and accessibility for investors. At the same time, it boosts confidence in the market’s maturity. The general sentiment is that with the SEC’s approval, the next phase of crypto ETFs is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ The shift to generic listing standards could expand the US-listed digital asset ETFs roster beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a move would usher in new investment vehicles covering a dozen or more altcoins. This represents the clearest path yet toward mainstream, regulated access to diversified crypto exposure. More importantly, it comes without the friction of direct custody. “We’re gonna be off to the races in a matter of weeks,” ETF analyst James Seyffart quipped.
SIX
SIX$0.01972-4.87%
Solana
SOL$222.7-3.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02184-36.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:57
Share
What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

When most people hear “Web3,” they immediately associate it with cryptocurrency trading, DeFi protocols, or NFT marketplaces. While those are foundational use cases, Web3 is quickly evolving beyond the boundaries of finance. Today, it’s driving innovation in entertainment, gaming, virtual experiences, and online engagement — and the implications are just starting to unfold. With decentralization, […] The post What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13886+10.83%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008524-3.68%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001309-2.53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 19:30
Share
Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

The ruble has jumped nearly 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it the best-performing currency in the world so far in 2025, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Russia reported that the dollar fell from 83.00 to 81.93 rubles, a 1.3% drop. The euro slipped from 96.83 to […]
Union
U$0.009665-5.65%
Farcana
FAR$0.000341+3.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1105+24.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 18:58
Share

Trending News

More

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

BTC and XRP Holders Earn More Than $9,000 Per Day Through PAXMINING Cloud Mining