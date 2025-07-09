Claynosaurz: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

On June 23, 2025, the Incrypted team held an AMA session with the creators of Claynosaurz — an NFT collection of 3D-animated dinosaurs that’s being developed into a full-fledged animated series. If successful, the project could become the first Web3-native franchise to target a broad, family-oriented audience.

During the session, the Claynosaurz team outlined the current status of the project, revealed future development plans, and discussed upcoming products along with a broader ecosystem expansion.

The AMA session began with introductions from key members of the Claynosaurz team, offering insight into the creative and operational forces behind the project:

Blake, who leads marketing, oversees all external brand communications — from social media and merchandise to public relations and in-person events;

creative direction is spearheaded by Cab, co-founder and artistic lead, who brings over 15 years of experience in animation.

A former artist at Sony Imageworks, Cab’s portfolio includes work on major productions such as Hotel Transylvania, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Fantastic Beasts, Game of Thrones, Jurassic World, and X-Men.

The team’s choice to focus on dinosaurs was intentional. According to Cab, the theme aligns not only with the team’s personal interests but also with a broader strategic vision.

He emphasized that dinosaurs are nearly universal in appeal — transcending gender and cultural boundaries while capturing the imagination of kids around the world. For the Claynosaurz team, that made it a natural foundation for a franchise with global potential.

The concept for Claynosaurz first emerged in 2020, during the pandemic, when several team members were already exploring NFTs. By 2021, the project entered active development.

According to Cab, blockchain and Web3 felt like a natural fit, especially as younger generations increasingly gravitate toward digital-native experiences.

More than a technical foundation, Web3 offered strategic advantages in brand-building. Unlike traditional studio models — where content is developed behind closed doors for years and only tested upon release — Web3 enables creators to build a brand and community in parallel. For Claynosaurz, that feedback loop is a core strength.

Cab emphasized that NFTs aren’t just collectibles. Instead, they serve as «passports» into the Claynosaurz ecosystem, allowing early monetization and deeper fan engagement — something rarely achievable within the Web2 paradigm.

He also pointed to the limitations of legacy distribution channels like television, theaters, and retail game sales, and explained why Claynosaurz chose a different path:

For Claynosaurz, Web3 isn’t just a tech play. It’s an attempt to reimagine how intellectual property is created — with the community involved from the very beginning.

Claynosaurz draws inspiration from collectible-first brands like Funko Pop, Pop Mart, and Sideshow Toys. As the team explained, the idea of serialized product design was foundational to the project’s vision. One team member compared their approach to that of major fashion and accessories retailers:

This same logic influenced the design of Popkins, a companion collection within the Claynoverse meant to expand the narrative universe beyond the original NFT drop.

The team also spotlighted Pokémon as a prime example of how new technology can redefine the way fans engage with content.

The takeaway for Claynosaurz was clear: even an emerging technology, if leveraged creatively, can provide a competitive edge in a crowded market. Pokémon’s success also reinforced that collecting isn’t just a gameplay mechanic or design gimmick — it’s the backbone of community and loyalty.

That’s why Claynosaurz integrated blockchain-verified poaps and achievements, which reward users for real-world engagement — such as attending in-person events across different cities. These not only deepen user involvement but also build an on-chain history unique to each participant.

Cab pointed out that some of the world’s biggest toy franchises — Barbie, Hot Wheels, Magic: The Gathering, My Little Pony — earn most of their revenue from collectibles. Claynosaurz, he said, is taking aim at that same model, with Web3 infrastructure to support it.

A major portion of the AMA focused on Popkins — a new NFT collection launched by the Claynosaurz team on the Sui blockchain.

According to co-founder Cab, Popkins mark a key chapter in expanding the narrative universe built around the original collection. While the Claynosaurz dinosaurs are the intelligent leads of the upcoming animated series, Popkins are designed as simpler, companion characters — quirky, expressive, and made to diversify the world.

Inspired by sidekick archetypes like the Minions, Popkins are intentionally crafted to stand alone as characters, with their own aesthetic and identity, while still remaining part of the broader Claynoverse. Their role is to complement the storyline and expand the ecosystem, not compete with it.

The launch came with several strategic decisions. Instead of the industry-standard 10,000-piece drop, Claynosaurz minted 25,000 Popkins NFTs. While this initially raised concerns about market demand, nearly 100,000 booster packs were sold — a sign of strong community interest. The larger supply, the team said, was meant to highlight the exclusivity of the original Claynosaurz rather than dilute it.

One of the standout decisions was the move to Sui. The team cited the blockchain’s technical capabilities — including abstraction, built-in security, and the Sui team’s understanding of entertainment — as key factors. They also pointed to Walrus, a decentralized data storage solution used by brands like Pudgy Penguins, as part of their infrastructure stack.

Popkins are designed as modular collectibles. Users can assemble sets of nine NFTs — called «pods» — by type or color palette. These combinations unlock bonus points in a broader achievements system. While there are long-term plans to integrate a token layer, the team emphasized that this remains a future consideration.

Popkins also mark the first major secondary drop since the original Claynosaurz collection launched. The team continues to emphasize that Claynosaurz isn’t just another NFT drop — it’s a digital-first brand at the intersection of entertainment, collectibles, and Web3-native fandom.

During the AMA, co-founder Cab shared his vision of Claynosaurz as a large-scale franchise designed to resonate with multiple audience segments — not just crypto-native users. While the animated series is primarily geared toward kids aged 6 to 12, with a core focus on ten-year-olds, the team is intentionally creating content that’s also smart and appealing to older viewers.

Claynosaurz operates across various platforms, each serving a different layer of its audience. Instagram and TikTok are used to reach broader, more casual users, while Discord and the project’s NFT layer cater to a niche, Web3-savvy collector base.

But the vision goes far beyond the confines of the crypto space. A clear signal of this broader ambition came with Claynosaurz’s presence at the NSC Animation Festival — one of the largest international events in the animation industry.

Events like this have become critical litmus tests for the team: can Claynosaurz appeal to mainstream audiences without relying solely on crypto-native traction? Cab recalled one moment in particular:

The team emphasized that it’s easy to get caught in the echo chamber of Web3 — where a project may seem influential simply because it’s well-known within a tight-knit crypto community. For Claynosaurz, real validation came from offline interactions and interest from major industry players like Warner Bros., Netflix, Mediawan, and Gameloft — proof that the brand has real potential far beyond the blockchain.

The Claynosaurz team is advancing on multiple fronts as it builds out its franchise. One of the core pillars is content production. The team is actively developing its animated series while also ramping up its social media presence. Plans are in place to expand the creative team and accelerate the production of short-form content for platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Partnerships and licensing are another strategic focus. A dedicated business development team is already in talks with major global brands. Some of these collaborations will tie into the animated series, while others are centered on physical collectible merchandise. The team also has its sights set on entering the Asian market.

One of the most anticipated developments is the upcoming mobile game, currently in co-development with gaming studio Gameloft. The title is scheduled for release in late October or November 2025, and it will mark Gameloft’s first foray into Web3 gaming.

In addition, Claynosaurz is planning to launch an internal incubator for creative teams — a structure they describe as a hybrid between «Web3 Pixar» and «Y Combinator».

All these initiatives will connect through a shared achievement system, which is set to become the backbone of the Claynoverse. This system will integrate gaming mechanics, social media interaction, collectibles, and community engagement — and may eventually serve as a gateway to the project’s future token.

Summing up, the team stressed that while Claynosaurz is scaling quickly, maintaining high quality across every vertical remains a top priority.