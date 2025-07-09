Bedrock officially responds to $BR price fluctuations and promises to improve transparency

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

On Wednesday, the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) took a landmark step in crypto regulation, approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This new framework eliminates the case-by-case 19b-4 approval process, streamlining the path for multiple digital asset ETFs to enter the market in the coming weeks. Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Milestone Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received approval under the new listing standards. Products that will be traded under the ticker GDLC include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” wrote Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg. The approval marks the US’s first diversified, multi-crypto ETP, signaling a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas explained that around 12–15 cryptocurrencies now qualify for spot ETF consideration. However, this is contingent on the altcoins having established futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives for at least six months. This includes well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK), alongside the majors already included in Grayscale’s GDLC. Altcoins in the Spotlight Amid New Era of ETF Eligibility Several assets have already met the key condition, regulated futures trading on Coinbase. For example, Solana futures launched in February 2024, making the token eligible as of August 19. “The SEC approved generic ETF listing standards. Assets with a regulated futures contract trading for 6 months qualify for a spot ETF. Solana met this criterion on Aug 19, 6 months after SOL futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives,” SolanaFloor indicated. Crypto investors and communities also identified which tokens stand to gain. Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes highlighted that LINK could soon see its own ETF. He noted that both Bitwise and Grayscale have already filed applications. Meanwhile, the Litecoin Foundation indicated that the new standards provide the regulatory framework for LTC to be listed on US exchanges. Hedera is also in the spotlight, with digital asset investor Mark anticipating an HBAR ETF. Market observers see the decision as a potential turning point for broader adoption, bringing the much-needed clarity and accessibility for investors. At the same time, it boosts confidence in the market’s maturity. The general sentiment is that with the SEC’s approval, the next phase of crypto ETFs is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ The shift to generic listing standards could expand the US-listed digital asset ETFs roster beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a move would usher in new investment vehicles covering a dozen or more altcoins. This represents the clearest path yet toward mainstream, regulated access to diversified crypto exposure. More importantly, it comes without the friction of direct custody. “We’re gonna be off to the races in a matter of weeks,” ETF analyst James Seyffart quipped.